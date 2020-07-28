Vantage Point: Mayors and the economic consequences of everything

John Maynard Keynes was not amused. One hundred years ago, the Paris Peace Conference after World War I imposed draconian punishments on Germany. Keynes thought that would turn out to be self-defeating and wrote an international bestseller to denounce the terms. “The Economic Consequences of the Peace” was on target, correctly predicting future calamities.
Here in St. Helena, we’re now suffering the economic consequences of years of natural and man-made disasters and decisions. We had two devastating fire seasons, and now the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Then there was the endless Caltrans/PG&E disruption of Highway 29 to put power lines underground. The accumulated impact of these onslaughts and insults is the recession we find ourselves in today. That should be the major issue in our mayoral race this year.
For several mayoral cycles, this column has profiled the challenger. The aim here has been to provide added information to the voters and balance the political advantages of an incumbent’s “bully pulpit.” So I had an extended conversation with Councilmember Mary Koberstein, candidate for mayor.
Koberstein is a Midwestern gal. She grew up in Milwaukee, got a graduate city planning degree from Wisconsin and a law degree from Northwestern. But she did break away and went to college in the East, Smith in western Massachusetts. She says that was “one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”
That caught my attention. Not only was that an adventurous choice, but back in my college years there was a serious social connection between my circle of male friends at Cornell and Smith women. I readily acknowledge I’m biased in favor of Smithies. There are quite a few of them here in our Valley.
Koberstein’s professional career was in Illinois, in both the private and public sectors. Her longest-held job was general counsel of a real estate development firm. She also worked as a city planner. In retirement, she and her husband Richard moved to Maine, where she got involved with the arts.
After moving here six years ago, she made an impact quickly in St. Helena. She joined the Planning Commission in 2015 and ran for City Council the next year. At that election, this column raised the question of whether a newbie would be adopted by the city’s voters. It’s a strong endorsement of her political style that she was elected, two years after becoming a St. Helenan.
Koberstein asserts that our “state of finances” is the number one issue in the election. She is clear in highlighting our need for more hotel rooms, as endorsed by the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. She points out that hotels are unique in providing three revenue sources: property tax, sales tax, and TOT dollars.
She emphasizes that “we are in a tourist economy” and that currently St. Helena is “missing the biggest resource that can come from tourism, overnight stays.” She wants to move rapidly to approve Ted Hall’s hotel project at Farmstead. She notes that “we need hotel development and he’s the furthest along.”
She says we can “make the town more vibrant” by focusing on our “charming downtown.” To her, that means we must become “more pedestrian friendly.” From that perspective she wants to re-imagine Money Way.
Tourists dine and shop here but sleep in Yountville and Calistoga. She wants to change that. Not only will increased hotel dollars support the local economy, but to her hotel revenue is key, to support the bonds that will be needed to pay for new city buildings.
Koberstein is part of the 3-2 Council majority that voted to support a combined city hall and library on Library Lane. And she wants to include the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in that project and share the Museum’s displays throughout the project.
On both the national level and here this election season, we may be viewing two distinct political styles, one cheerleading and one substantive. Koberstein’s campaign will aim to be substantive; “I think people want to talk about issues,” she says. She wants to go door-to-door, but recognizes that much of the campaign may have to be virtual. But she’s clear that “I’m not going to hire an out-of-town public relations firm.”
Thankfully, we do not live in a Soviet-style command economy where the government can force economic change. In our system, governments can support, urge, encourage financial growth, but those powers are limited. How best to use them should be debated by our mayoral candidates.
At some point, after we’re all inoculated against the coronavirus plague, every town in Napa will be competing for renewed tourist dollars. The government we elect this November will help decide the size of the tourist pie that will be digested in St. Helena. The economic consequences can be mighty.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
