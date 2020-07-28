Vantage Point: Mayors and the economic consequences of everything

She emphasizes that “we are in a tourist economy” and that currently St. Helena is “missing the biggest resource that can come from tourism, overnight stays.” She wants to move rapidly to approve Ted Hall’s hotel project at Farmstead. She notes that “we need hotel development and he’s the furthest along.”

She says we can “make the town more vibrant” by focusing on our “charming downtown.” To her, that means we must become “more pedestrian friendly.” From that perspective she wants to re-imagine Money Way.

Tourists dine and shop here but sleep in Yountville and Calistoga. She wants to change that. Not only will increased hotel dollars support the local economy, but to her hotel revenue is key, to support the bonds that will be needed to pay for new city buildings.

Koberstein is part of the 3-2 Council majority that voted to support a combined city hall and library on Library Lane. And she wants to include the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in that project and share the Museum’s displays throughout the project.