Vantage Point: Moving from pandemic to normalcy

Most days of the week The New York Times publishes a full page of COVID obituaries. This practice is eerily reminiscent of “The Lives They Led” thumbnail sketches of the thousands of 9/11 victims that The Times printed for well over a year two decades ago (and for which the paper won a Pulitzer Prize). We can only hope the current iteration will similarly and eventually reach an endpoint.
What’s especially sobering about these personal stories is the wide variation in the ages of the deceased, from the 20s to the 90s. Evidently, for younger victims their immune systems go into overdrive, leading to death. For the elderly, their immune systems aren’t robust enough to fight off fatal infections. That’s both confusing and scary.
For many COVID patients who have successfully fought off the initial illness, there’s the strange world of “long-haul” COVID symptoms. The few St. Helenans I know who have gotten COVID all are long-haulers. Their ongoing struggles are both physical and psychological. Too frequently, COVID infections aren’t over when they’re over.
Masking up, social distancing and, most of all, vaccinations are the crucial trifecta of virus prevention. Individually, we all have different levels of tolerating each. Masks only annoy me when I forget one and have to go home to pick one up. I’ve taken to pre-positioning masks everywhere: in both vehicles, at my entry table, and in my home office. Social distancing has become for most of us simply part of our daily routine.
Every St. Helenan I know who’s been vaccinated is totally relieved and many of us have felt emotional relief after the simple act of getting a jab. Shot reactions have been all over the place. I, for one, was sick in bed for three days after my second Moderna injection. That was weird; I felt lousy but wasn’t really ill.
More than one year after our town closed down, I spoke once again with Napa’s health director and COVID czarina Dr. Karen Relucio. She sounded a little more relaxed than in our previous conversations. She was excited about potentially being able to spend her “14 hour days” on medical problems beyond COVID.
Relucio is “cautiously optimistic” about meeting the statewide reopening target of June 15. To her, the key metric will be if virus-related hospitalizations continue to track downward. At the same time, she is wary of the virus variants and says we “still have to be careful.” She is clear that the current vaccine formulas show “decreased effectiveness” against new variants.
Because of that, Relucio forecasts that it will be “very likely” that we will need an annual COVID vaccine. But she predicts the future shots will be as easy to get, at our pharmacies or from our personal doctors, as the annual flu vaccine.
To her, masks are “probably the last thing to go.” So the day we can throw out our collections of masks will be an occasion for celebration. Moving onward, some sort of “proof of vaccine” will be important.
Dr. Relucio is careful not to use the phrase COVID “vaccine passport,” which has quickly become a political football. Which is nutty, given the requirements of international travel over the past 75 years. Up through the 1960s, we had to show proof of smallpox vaccines. Even today, in some parts of the world travelers have to show proof of yellow fever and/or cholera shots. Proof of these vaccines is usually contained in the little yellow booklet, “International Certificates of Vaccination.”
I’ve heard of enterprising COVID vaccine recipients of a certain age bringing their old yellow booklets to the vaccine site and asking that confirmation be entered. But some were refused, as the young medical staffers had never seen the International Certificate and were baffled by it.
I hope and expect we can quickly move to electronic vaccine passports that can easily be displayed on our cell phones. That will facilitate foreign travel entries and admissions to ball parks and entertainment venues. I find no merit in the tiresome arguments against medical passports. If you insist on not getting the vaccine, then accept the consequences of not being admitted to other countries (or rock concerts). It’s no different than confirming the smallpox, cholera, or yellow fever vaccines back when we flew on propeller planes.
My fading yellow card states that I had received in 1969 a smallpox “vaccine certified to fulfil the recommended requirements of the World Health Organization.” Here’s hoping that more than a half century later we’ll be able to flash our iPhones at airport immigration counters, convey the same message, and then begin long-delayed vacations.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.