Vantage Point: Moving from pandemic to normalcy

Every St. Helenan I know who’s been vaccinated is totally relieved and many of us have felt emotional relief after the simple act of getting a jab. Shot reactions have been all over the place. I, for one, was sick in bed for three days after my second Moderna injection. That was weird; I felt lousy but wasn’t really ill.

More than one year after our town closed down, I spoke once again with Napa’s health director and COVID czarina Dr. Karen Relucio. She sounded a little more relaxed than in our previous conversations. She was excited about potentially being able to spend her “14 hour days” on medical problems beyond COVID.

Relucio is “cautiously optimistic” about meeting the statewide reopening target of June 15. To her, the key metric will be if virus-related hospitalizations continue to track downward. At the same time, she is wary of the virus variants and says we “still have to be careful.” She is clear that the current vaccine formulas show “decreased effectiveness” against new variants.

Because of that, Relucio forecasts that it will be “very likely” that we will need an annual COVID vaccine. But she predicts the future shots will be as easy to get, at our pharmacies or from our personal doctors, as the annual flu vaccine.