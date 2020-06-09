Vantage Point: Moving slowly to a new normal in St. Helena

Alan Steen and his late brother Art Finkelstein created Whitehall Lane Winery here in the late 1970s. If Robert Mondavi was the prophet of modern Napa wines, then Alan and Art, along with the Brounsteins, Duckhorns and Shafers, were the pioneers. They all joined the Napa Valley Vintners in 1981. As a Vintners official told me, “It was a good year for the NVV.” These pioneers had left their prior lives to build anew Upvalley in Napa. Their optimism was a common characteristic, as was personal exuberance. As one friend commented to me on hearing that Steen had died, “Alan was amazing.” I was very lucky to have been his friend for two decades here.

Winston Churchill, in deciding whether his contemporaries would be valuable dinner companions, wanted them to be both “estimable and entertaining.” Alan Steen certainly qualified on both counts.

In the same time period, Bob Skupny was my neighbor. He and Kate had retired to St. Helena, where his son John created Lang & Reed wines. Bob developed his own skills in the wine trade, pouring for many years at St. Clement.

As a neighbor he was irreplaceable. Whenever I had a homeowner chore, I knew to ask Bob for advice. Inevitably, he took over and did the job himself, allowing me to learn from him.