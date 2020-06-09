Vantage Point: Moving slowly to a new normal in St. Helena

If you were traveling overseas a half-century ago, you would have carried two key documents with you. The first was your passport. The second was a yellow booklet, “International Certificates of Vaccination.” Without it, you couldn’t enter almost any country. The first three listed vaccines were smallpox, yellow fever, and cholera, with the first being mandatory everywhere.
I recently rediscovered my old certificate. It shows I got a smallpox vaccine in 1969. I must have had many previous such vaccines, as the certificate indicates its validity was for a period of three years. I vaguely remember smallpox was a unique vaccine; it was scratched on and not injected. The scratch was the size of a nickel. I’ve inspected my upper arms and whatever scars these vaccines caused have faded away.
These certificates may reemerge in the next year or two to confirm that the traveler has had a COVID-19 vaccine. That will be a paper reminder of how our world has changed. My old certificate states “Vaccination certificate requirements of countries are published by WHO … ” So even with the possible departure of our government, the World Health Organization still rules.
I’m making two assumptions here: that we will want to travel and that other countries will reopen their borders to tourists. I’m confident that will happen. Wanderlust will return and the economic importance of tourism worldwide will re-emerge.
While tourism will be important for our small town, financial stability will depend on the merchants we patronize regularly. I spoke to two to see how they’ve been doing.
Naomi Chamblin, the owner of Napa Bookmine’s three stores, has been surviving. She says, “We appreciate our landlord in St. Helena; we have discounted rent through the summer.” Naomi confirms that “curbside pickup has been successful” and has supported a flow of book sale dollars.
Bookmine has had to be creative. The stores have designed and sold more than 175 special T-shirts, and I’m told baseball caps will be coming in the future.
For John Palmer at Nature’s Select, business has been up and down. Recently, he says, “The immune stuff has plateaued” perhaps reflecting the virus’s minimal impact so far Upvalley. Earlier, “zinc lozenges, chewable probiotics, and Emergen-C were hot sellers.” Also big have been baking mixes and bulk grains and seeds. But consumer demand is unpredictable. John says, “Every week it’s constantly unusual in terms of shortages.”
As we emerge from the shutdown, social gatherings will return. Many will be appropriately frivolous, but some will be serious. These will include get-togethers to celebrate those we’ve lost in recent months. Among them were two nonagenarians, not victims of the virus, who in their own ways contributed to St. Helena.
Alan Steen and his late brother Art Finkelstein created Whitehall Lane Winery here in the late 1970s. If Robert Mondavi was the prophet of modern Napa wines, then Alan and Art, along with the Brounsteins, Duckhorns and Shafers, were the pioneers. They all joined the Napa Valley Vintners in 1981. As a Vintners official told me, “It was a good year for the NVV.” These pioneers had left their prior lives to build anew Upvalley in Napa. Their optimism was a common characteristic, as was personal exuberance. As one friend commented to me on hearing that Steen had died, “Alan was amazing.” I was very lucky to have been his friend for two decades here.
Winston Churchill, in deciding whether his contemporaries would be valuable dinner companions, wanted them to be both “estimable and entertaining.” Alan Steen certainly qualified on both counts.
In the same time period, Bob Skupny was my neighbor. He and Kate had retired to St. Helena, where his son John created Lang & Reed wines. Bob developed his own skills in the wine trade, pouring for many years at St. Clement.
As a neighbor he was irreplaceable. Whenever I had a homeowner chore, I knew to ask Bob for advice. Inevitably, he took over and did the job himself, allowing me to learn from him.
More important was his relentless volunteering to do good works in town. For this, he was appropriately celebrated by the Chamber of Commerce as man of the year. A St. Helenan said to me, “He really was an example of the greatest generation spirit.”
We will travel again, and shop and dine. And we will remember friends and neighbors, ensuring that their spirit will outlast our current social isolation.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
