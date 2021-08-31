Vantage Point: Navigating between risk and reward

Saturday, July 10th was going to be a beastly hot day. Two trail runners, one here and one in the East Bay, unknown to each other, planned hour-plus runs in nearby parks. Just one returned. That runner was me. The other went missing for nearly a month before his body was found.
Athletic performance continually tests us on the risk-reward spectrum. We can overtrain, undertrain, make intelligent or faulty choices. We make unlucky, dangerous or just dumb decisions. Cyclists and skiers know that daily. Broken collar bones and legs are the regular risks of those pursuits. As a runner, back in an eastern national park, I went out for an evening run totally miscalculating sunset. I ran the second half of my route completely in the dark. A big dumb error in navigating between risk and reward.
Most decisions we make involve balancing hazards and gains. In high school, asking someone out for a date holds the risk of rejection versus the reward of having a fun evening. Some of us feel that the social calculations and dilemmas of our teenage years never really disappear; they just get more complicated as we age. As grownups, making a financial investment entails the risk that a stock pick could collapse. Or it could go sky high. The initial public offering of Facebook was botched and those of us who got in on the action suffered a couple of years of poor performance. Eventually, we were immodestly rewarded when the stock started exploding upwards.
In the Tokyo Olympics, there were numerous instances of good and bad choices and decisions. One risky – and bad – decision was that made by the U.S. team’s leading male pole vaulter, Sam Kendricks. He evidently made the choice not to get the COVID vaccine (he never clearly answered questions about receiving it). Then, once in Tokyo, he tested positive for the virus and was eliminated from the games.
On a more positive note, the U.S. track managers created a “dream team” for the women’s 4x400 relay.
The risk was that only one of the four runners, Allyson Felix, was an experienced 400 meter runner. Two were hurdlers and one was the 800 meter champion. Yet in the finals, all four ran superbly and their rewards were gold medals.
The Berkeley runner, Philip Kreycik, was an experienced trail runner. He made the choice to go out in the early afternoon, when the temperature was above 100º. It’s easy to criticize his decision now, but we can and should recognize that he undoubtedly felt he knew what he was doing. In the end, according to the Chronicle, “officials believe heat exhaustion and disorientation may have played a crucial role in Kreycik’s death.”
With age supposedly comes wisdom from past experience. I was double the age of Kreycik and aware of my hot weather limits. I hit the trail before 7:00 am, the earliest I ever went out for a run. Once on the trail, I thought I probably should have started an hour earlier. But my timing was adequate.
As we age, our auto insurance premiums decline. That’s based on accident information accumulated broadly. Every day, every month we drive we absorb data on our driving behavior. Even without consciously thinking about it, we adjust our driving based on decades of driving.
One part of automotive life where increasing numbers of us are risk averse is drinking and driving. My sense, purely anecdotal, is that St. Helenans over the past 20 years have been driving with less and less alcohol in our bloodstreams. Part of that is learning through the media that a drunk driving arrest is expensive, over $10,000. But more important is the scare of social opprobrium. Drunk drivers are judged harshly, both formally and informally. The risk far exceeds the reward of the ease of driving oneself home.
Aside from life experiences, there are other tools to help us navigate between risk and reward. Back to the Olympics. More than one gold medalist offered these key words: “trust the process.” That means developing a plan and implementing it.
Process is preparation. Few of us are wholly disciplined. Perfection is rarely an attainable goal. But what we can hope for in calculating life choices is improvement over time.
My run a couple of months ago was just okay. I did manage the risks of a hot day. That afternoon, I felt I had earned a prize, a lobster roll from Gott’s. That was reward enough.
Check out the week in cartoons
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.