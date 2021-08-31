Vantage Point: Navigating between risk and reward

In the Tokyo Olympics, there were numerous instances of good and bad choices and decisions. One risky – and bad – decision was that made by the U.S. team’s leading male pole vaulter, Sam Kendricks. He evidently made the choice not to get the COVID vaccine (he never clearly answered questions about receiving it). Then, once in Tokyo, he tested positive for the virus and was eliminated from the games.

On a more positive note, the U.S. track managers created a “dream team” for the women’s 4x400 relay.

The risk was that only one of the four runners, Allyson Felix, was an experienced 400 meter runner. Two were hurdlers and one was the 800 meter champion. Yet in the finals, all four ran superbly and their rewards were gold medals.

The Berkeley runner, Philip Kreycik, was an experienced trail runner. He made the choice to go out in the early afternoon, when the temperature was above 100º. It’s easy to criticize his decision now, but we can and should recognize that he undoubtedly felt he knew what he was doing. In the end, according to the Chronicle, “officials believe heat exhaustion and disorientation may have played a crucial role in Kreycik’s death.”