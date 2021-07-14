Vantage Point: Potholes, water, and Pacaso

The headline writer in the Wall Street Journal’s look at Napa and Sonoma Pacaso activity sensibly concluded that the scheme was yet another timesharing plan and put that defining word – timeshares -- in the story’s headline.

When First Republic Bank promoted and profiled a couple of the Pacaso founders, one St. Helenan promptly complained to the First Republic manager here in town. That bank’s social media boosting of Pacaso stopped. But that didn’t impact First Republic’s relationships with the founders (and maybe the company). St. Helenans might remember we have quite a few banks in town to choose from.

The same with Realtors. The Napa firm Keller Williams has notably benefitted from selling Pacaso’s shares; its agent Elizabeth Olcott is closely identified with Pacaso. That company’s website celebrates that “In her first three months partnering with Pacaso, Elizabeth generated more than $175,000 in gross commission income.” She told a real estate website, “Pacaso has definitely been a nice add to my business.”

St. Helenans have many choices among Realtor firms.