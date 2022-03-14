Vantage Point: Silently salvaging a reputation

One of the hardest things to do is keeping one’s mouth shut when challenged. I’ve known several local vintners who have battled unwanted publicity by keeping mum. That’s an example we can all learn from, even a royal prince.

There may be just a few St. Helenans who can remember this soap opera, but the swinging sexy '60s in England got off to a buffoonish start. John Profumo, a supposedly happily married man and the Secretary of State for War, carried on an affair with a much younger woman, Christine Keeler. She was frequently described as a “model” or “showgirl.” And she was also involved with a Soviet embassy naval attache. At the same time.

The exposure of the “Profumo affair” led to the downfall of the Conservative government under Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. Profumo resigned from Parliament and disappeared from public life.

Yet a dozen years later he was named a commander of the Order of the British Empire and fully restored to respectability. And 20 years later, at a major event, he was seated next to the Queen.

Now, more than 60 years after the Profumo scandal, we have the wretched case of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. He had been publicly accused of what could be considered child molestation by having sex with an underage girl as part of the Jeffrey Epstein (no relation) scandal. He has now settled the accusation with a payment rumored to be more than $10 million.

Andrew has been stripped of numerous civil and military honors and roles. He has no evident defenders and has vanished from public life. More may come; polling shows the overwhelming majority of the residents of the city of York don’t want him as their duke. His last remaining royal role, as a Counsellor of State, may yet disappear. He may ultimately be reduced to being Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, private citizen.

He has shown himself to be an insensitive clod and a tactical fool. Yet, in future years might he eventually re-emerge as a respectable person? Perhaps the resurrected life of John Profumo holds some lessons for the wayward prince.

By comparison, Profumo had several advantages. Clearly much smarter than Andrew, he never tried to defend or explain himself. He resigned and shut up. His affair with Keeler was memorialized in movies, books, and a stage musical. Throughout, he stayed silent.

That’s the first key lesson: keep quiet. That’s what several vintners in the past two decades did when faced with unpleasant and invasive news stories. They withstood the temptation to give their side of their story. They were wise enough not to defend or explain.

By contrast, Prince Andrew brought himself down with a disastrous television interview in which he played out enough rope to proverbially hang himself. He displayed no contrition, nor any sympathy for the woman involved. Who filed the recently settled lawsuit against him.

Profumo observed the First Law of Holes — when caught in a hole, stop digging! — and Andrew did not.

Staying silent is a strong test of character; the politician passed and the royal failed.

Then there’s the second key lesson: quickly find something useful to do. My vintner friends quietly went about their business: crafting great wines. After his resignation, John Profumo went to work as a volunteer at Toynbee Hall, a settlement house in the slums of London’s East End. He worked there for decades and became their chief and successful fundraiser. It was his work at Toynbee Hall that earned him honors from Queen Elizabeth.

Regrettably for the prince, his previous public life was all about a sense of entitlement. Could he now re-imagine himself as some sort of do-gooder? His legal settlement letter contains the statement that he would be “supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and … supporting its victims." Are these simply empty words or might they provide a guide for his future?

Andrew would somehow have to find a volunteer role in the realm of social work. That role would have to be low-key yet substantive. And he would have to disappear into it. Alas, there is nothing in his story so far that indicates the strength or moral fiber to do it.

When John Profumo died at the age of 91, Prime Minister Tony Blair led the tributes by saying he “underwent a journey of redemption and gave support and help to many, many people.” Blair went on, “he will be remembered with a lot of gratitude and respect for what he achieved in his later life. It must have been very difficult to do it, but he did do it. He and his family showed a lot of dignity and a lot of honor in the way they behaved."

Dignity, honor, redemption. Those words were applied to Profumo. It is up to Andrew if he can do the hard work needed to see if he can somehow, someday earn them.

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.