During the Korean War, when Douglas MacArthur proposed crossing the Yalu River to enter China, his five-star contemporary (and boss) Omar Bradley responded: that would result in "the wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

More than 70 years later, Bradley’s injunction applies to the 25-year battle over the proposed Hunter project.

It is the wrong development for St. Helena with more than 50 new multimillionaire luxury homes; it is in the wrong place, given both flooding and fire dangers; and it is definitely the wrong time, when the city has severe financial problems and can’t afford major capital improvements.

Bradley effectively shut down MacArthur’s strategy. Now, the citizens of St. Helena can stop the Hunter project, either through the City Council or via citizen political or legal action.

Despite the Planning Commission’s misguided approval of Hunter, sending it up to the City Council, there are huge impediments that will block Hunter: practical, policy and political.

The only argument in favor of Hunter that I’ve heard is that the minor part of the project builds 25 affordable homes. The problem with that view is that it would be both poor governance and bad politics. Building a bunch of low-income homes by clustering them together in one small section of the development violates our zoning rules. It also diverts attention away from the $100 million worth of luxury homes that is the real essence of the plan. That must be the focus of policy discussions. We can easily dismiss the additional suggestion that some granny units in backyards would be used for low-income housing. It’s not a serious proposal.

St. Helena’s officials are rightly concerned with the current and draconian state housing mandates. But we are not alone. Virtually all California cities are unable to comply with the state policy as written; several have already objected. What St. Helena should do, in alliance with the League of California Cities, is to campaign and lobby for a more sensible and practical state housing plan. This should be a political priority for St. Helena leaders.

The limited, even amateurish, final environmental impact study of Hunter at least properly recognized one unavoidable problem — traffic. All our City Council has to do is accept this finding as valid and the project disappears.

But if the City Council wants expanded grounds on which to reject Hunter, there are at least eight significant, insurmountable and broadly popular reasons to kill the plan.

Public safety — fire. We’ve learned that the current open spaces and vineyards in the Hunter region act as firebreaks.

Public safety — flooding. We know that levees break. That happened this winter in the town of Pajaro. There are informal reports already of weaknesses in our Napa River levee, according to people who've walked in the area. And if the levee fails, the city would be financially responsible for the damage and repairs. We don’t have that money. As longtime St. Helenan Maria Villegas told me, "I'm more afraid of floods than fires."

Public safety — evacuation. There are perhaps 750 St. Helenans in the neighborhoods that include Hunter, with half that number in Vineyard Valley. Residents there have told me they’re terrified of trying to escape in a flood or fire. A recent trial evacuation, they say, wasn’t reassuring. All these people would have to rely on an overcrowded Pope Street to leave the city. There isn’t an Adams Street bridge over the Napa River, and there is no current plan or funding to build one.

Land use. The green space where Hunter would be built is the largest open area in the city. It’s become our de facto biggest city park.

Infrastructure. We have a challenged and stressed water system now; a huge increase in demand isn’t manageable. There is no extension of Adams Street coming, and the area roads would be overwhelmed with increased traffic.

Procedural. The Planning Commission didn’t evaluate the extensive public (and negative) input. At the least, the City Council should embark on a months-long process of considering citizen complaints.

Cultural. Indian artifacts have been found on the site and there might be tribal burial grounds. That could tie up the project for years.

Legal. Environmental groups and private citizens could likewise stop the project with lawsuits based on many of the factors discussed here.

Political. St. Helenans could unite and put any approval of Hunter on the ballot through a referendum. I’ve talked with more than two dozen St. Helenans, and they all agree with one of us, Angela Zivkovic, who told me, “This will be a disaster for St. Helena and threatens the safety of St. Helenans.”

Military strategists tell us that if wars can’t be avoided they must be won. The quarter-century Hunter war continues. To win it, we need from both our citizens and leaders conviction and not complacency, fortitude and not fatigue. And then we will gain the inevitable victory.