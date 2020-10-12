Vantage Point: Surviving our 2020 plagues in St. Helena

If you’re not going nuts right now there’s something seriously wrong with you. If the social isolation imposed by the virus was not enough to drive us around the bend, surely the addition of the Glass Fire should. This miserable year can’t be over with soon enough. And that’s without bringing in politics.
Each of us has a different boiling point amid barriers of resilience. My own kettle whistled a couple of weeks ago when we lost power for over 34 hours. Not only were we uncomfortable, but many of us were held incommunicado. That’s because of the insufficiency of AT&T’s cell coverage, which is notable even in normal times. I had to drive south to Oak Knoll to get a sufficient number of “bars” to communicate effectively.
For once, it does appear that AT&T has responded to a crisis; there have been temporary antennas sprouting around town. Going forward, we need to pressure AT&T to permanently boost cell power upvalley. Or they’ll lose all of us to Verizon.
We’re a small rural community. If any of us reach the point of a mental crisis, would there be resources available? To get an answer, I spoke with our county’s Mental Health Director, Sarah O’Malley. What she told me was reassuring.
O’Malley says that Napa does meet the state’s standards for mental health provisions. We have a 24-hour “crisis line” at (707) 253-4711. That wasn’t surprising, but what grabbed my attention is that we also have a 24-hour “walk in” clinic available. It’s located downvalley at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building B.
Upon entering, according to O’Malley, we would be evaluated by a specially trained nurse and, if appropriate, seen by a psychiatrist.
Just recently, Adventist Health St. Helena hospital expanded our access to mental services. It has allied with a private company, Synchronous Health, to offer no-cost online counseling sessions.
Sarah O’Malley is a licensed therapist and urges us to take “one day at a time” and “watch out for each other.” That’s good advice for any moment, but especially now.
More than six months after COVID caused local closures, I spoke again with our Public Health Director, Dr. Karen Relucio. Regarding psychological stability, she said that the virus has “increased mental health issues across the U.S.” Relucio wants us to protect ourselves from the fire’s smoke, which “can increase susceptibility to COVID through inflammation of the lungs.” That, unfortunately, forces us even deeper inside our homes.
More broadly, after a half year of contending with the virus, Relucio is “not that surprised that COVID cases expanded.” But she ended on a positive note, saying that we have in Napa a “death rate less than 1%.”
Looking at commentary on social media, lots of us have been over-stressed. It didn’t help that Napa County Emergency Services had to apologize for an erroneous fire alert that had given many Napans apoplexy. It turned out they had used a new communications system that hadn’t been sufficiently tested.
No one can take our collective mental temperature better than Stephanie Iacobacci, St. Helena’s Public Information Officer. Besides sending out sensibly and accurately written press releases, she’s been available every day on her cell phone. She has noticed both poise and frustration. Her view is that “People have been very understanding of the situation. But, patience has dwindled. It’s a process involving multiple agencies before evacuation orders can be reduced.” She knows people just wanted to get home. She does add that “The community of St. Helena really stepped up for each other, providing meals for firefighters, setting up accounts for them at Model Bakery.”
Doing good is mentally healthy. It can be as simple as checking with a neighbor who evacuated, or providing financial support to those who have lost their homes. There, by the grace of whatever we consider holy, could have gone us.
Did we deserve all this, the virus plus the fires? Has some cosmic court ruled against us? Grace Church’s Rev. Amy Zuniga acknowledged to me that “the plagues do seem to be of biblical proportion.” But she added that her “theology doesn’t tend toward divine punishment.” So we may not find ourselves being sentenced for our communal sins.
Knowledge is power. For that, we should thank Stephanie Iacobacci for her daily updates. Outside government, we can thank St. Helena’s Tony Leonardini for bringing us visual images of the fire and its destruction.
This column is being written as our town is slowly being repopulated, even as the smoke has lingered. Will we have a grand party to celebrate surviving the fire, as we did in the past? No, because COVID continues with us. But we can sail towards calmer waters, and in the words of Amy Zuniga, steer towards “the course of love and care.”
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
