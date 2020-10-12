Vantage Point: Surviving our 2020 plagues in St. Helena

If you’re not going nuts right now there’s something seriously wrong with you. If the social isolation imposed by the virus was not enough to drive us around the bend, surely the addition of the Glass Fire should. This miserable year can’t be over with soon enough. And that’s without bringing in politics.

Each of us has a different boiling point amid barriers of resilience. My own kettle whistled a couple of weeks ago when we lost power for over 34 hours. Not only were we uncomfortable, but many of us were held incommunicado. That’s because of the insufficiency of AT&T’s cell coverage, which is notable even in normal times. I had to drive south to Oak Knoll to get a sufficient number of “bars” to communicate effectively.

For once, it does appear that AT&T has responded to a crisis; there have been temporary antennas sprouting around town. Going forward, we need to pressure AT&T to permanently boost cell power upvalley. Or they’ll lose all of us to Verizon.

We’re a small rural community. If any of us reach the point of a mental crisis, would there be resources available? To get an answer, I spoke with our county’s Mental Health Director, Sarah O’Malley. What she told me was reassuring.