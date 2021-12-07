Vantage Point: The departure of a salesman

Ron Clark is a car guy. That’s the defining thing about him. He loves to talk cars, drive cars, and sell cars. He’s been doing all three here in St. Helena for almost four decades. That’s coming to an end.

Ron joined Zumwalt Ford in 1983 as sales manager and soon became general manager. In 2000, he and Scott Zumwalt bought the dealership from Scott’s dad, Dave, who had founded it. After Scott died in 2009, Ron became the sole owner (the Zumwalt family continues to own the building and the land).

On Dec. 14, the dealership will become “Sager Ford.” Ron is selling Zumwalt to an industry veteran, Ron Sager. Undoubtedly, there will be changes, so this is a moment to understand what made Zumwalt distinctive. The top Ford award to dealers is the President’s Award, based on customer reviews. Zumwalt won it seven times.

Ron says Zumwalt has always been a “small town dealership.” That, to him, means being community-oriented, which had been Dave Zumwalt’s philosophy. The dealership has long supported Little League baseball here and other projects.

In terms of a business model, Zumwalt has been an agricultural dealership; traditionally, more than 80% of their business has been trucks. Their major market has been vineyards and wineries. Clark has “shied away” from upscale appearances and a luxury showroom.

He tells me there are basically two models for a car salesman: product oriented vs. sales and price oriented. He’s always been a product guy. In his sales years before coming to St. Helena, he was ranked as the #1 Lincoln-Mercury salesman in the country in terms of auto knowledge.

Sales people, broadly speaking, get a bad rap The key to the good ones, like Ron Clark, is product knowledge and not marketing witchcraft. I’ve met a few in my buying years. The first was a furniture guy back east almost 50 years ago. I still have some pieces he sold me. The folks at Steves Hardware and Housewares meet the mark because the men and women there are product-wise. Same with the butchers at Sunshine. There are other good ones throughout the Valley.

Over the decades, a notable marketing Valhalla has been the shoe department at Nordstrom’s. That’s where I headed, in Corte Madera, many years ago when I needed some new shoes. The salesman I dealt with was astounding, in knowledge and advice. Plus, he had a deep supply of shoes in many sizes. I spent a breathtaking amount of money on three pairs, which I still own. I didn’t mind the price tags, as I was convinced of the quality.

What doesn’t work in the long run is glitz and entertainment. We’ve just ended the annual Medicare policy selling period, with all too many ads on TV. Some marketing geniuses evidently think it’s a good idea to employ over-the-hill celebrities like quarterback Joe Namath and actor Jimmie “JJ” Walker to peddle insurance plans. Why anyone would listen to these characters astonishes me.

A more troubling celebrity salesman is Aaron Rodgers, who has flung footballs for State Farm for many years. Rodgers’ convoluted and ignorant ramblings about COVID vaccines won’t be good for insurance sales. State Farm has dug itself a deeper hole (thereby violating the “first law of holes” — stop digging) by issuing a mealymouthed weak statement blathering about “differing viewpoints on many issues.”

More on point were the comments that a Wisconsin ER doctor made to the New York Times. By increasing vaccine hesitancy, in his view, Rodgers “undercuts what we’re trying to do as a health care system. It’s just tragic.” This doctor wanted to invite Rodgers to accompany him on an overnight shift at his ER.

I’ve been a State Farm customer for a half century and currently have many valuable policies with them. Yet I’ve been tempted to look elsewhere for insurance. That’s negative salesmanship.

I bought four vehicles from Ron Clark. Each one, we designed and special ordered. So these weren’t immediate sales. Ron was fine with that. He wasn’t chasing the quick sale.

We buy stuff because we need to and we want to. And the things we buy are getting ever more complicated and computerized. We have to rely on salesmen and women for advice and guidance. If we’re lucky, we can find good ones. Like Ron Clark.

What does a car dealer do after retirement? He goes on road trips. That’s what Ron and his wife will be doing, visiting grandkids. Happy motoring!

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.