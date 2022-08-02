Vantage Point: Three-quarters of the way to 100

I had a Big Number birthday last month. Nothing distinctive about that, except that it encouraged me to place my daily life into a longer term perspective. I never knew my grandfathers. They both died at age 60 within a year of my birth. Fortunately, for me, other members of my family, including my parents, lived long and healthy lives. They both died peacefully, at home.

Most contemporaries I talk with aren’t so much concerned with the length of our lives, but the quality of our last few years. We hope that whatever we’re doing to take care of ourselves now will have a pay off then. Being mobile (and alert!), walking around town, spending time with generations of friends and family. These are goals we aspire to achieve as we get even older.

Previously, this column mentioned the worrisome trend of aging St. Helenans selling their homes here and buying into luxury complexes downvalley. To get an informed view on this tendency, I spoke with the new director of Rianda House, Maury Robertson.

He and his wife, coming down from Seattle, like small-town life; Maury can walk to work. He does understand the temptation to sell a home here that’s appreciated greatly in value over the decades. That’s “hard to resist,” he says. And he acknowledges that aging in place can be harder in a small town: “It’s really hard to get help upvalley.” But he’s not doom ’n’ gloom. Robertson points out that Rianda House “is a resource center as well as a gathering place.” He says, “Just call and ask; we can hook you up with everything there is.”

Robertson highlights the social role of Rianda House, which can increase in importance as St. Helenans age. He emphasizes its communal character, to enable seniors to “connect and find purpose and rich relationships.”

Coming out of the COVID years, with their enforced isolation, social life is ever more important as we age. At the very least, we can find comfort and hope through sharing life’s experiences. There’s a lot we can learn from each other.

One thing I keep re-learning through countless examples is to know our limitations. Flexibility, agility, strength are all gliding downward. That means, among other things, don’t climb up on high ladders.

A couple of years ago, in a column on family business traditions, this column wrote about Marin’s Bruce Katz, who founded a couple of successful shoe companies. My age, he went up on a ladder several weeks ago, fell off, and subsequently died. Don’t do that; hire someone younger.

Which does not mean we should “go gentle into that good night,” as Dylan Thomas raved. Just choose our battles wisely.

One endless war many of us face is dealing with the Medicare-industrial complex. Medical institutions and insurance companies try to push and shove us to do what they want. They recognize there’s billions of dollars in Medicare money available to grab.

Sometimes that can work in our favor. Increasingly, insurance companies are offering to seniors generic drugs at zero cost. Why? Because keeping us on a generic pill saves them their cost of razzle dazzle new drugs. You know which they are; they’re the ones advertised endlessly on television.

On the flip side, it’s no surprise that insurance companies are pushing mightily Medicare Advantage plans. Their TV ads seductively mention free vision care, gym memberships, and so on. These freebies are pennies to them. The big dollars for the companies is in controlling access to providers within Advantage programs. It’s not a good idea to have major surgery if you’re on an Advantage plan. You can end up paying big bucks.

At any age, handling finances is no simple chore. That’s especially true for seniors when the stock market keeps tumbling. It takes a strong will to avoid selling when prices collapse. The classic temptations are to buy at market highs and sell at market lows. To avoid that, talk to someone. A friend, a financial advisor, or someone you meet over coffee at Rianda House. Don’t go it alone. As Maury Robertson advises, “older people can help other older people.”

Dylan Thomas burnt himself out much too young. Yet there is value in his words to “rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Both alone and together, that’s a battle worth fighting.