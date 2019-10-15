“A complete debacle.” That comment to me by our state senator Bill Dodd neatly sums up PG&E’s performance in last week’s PSPS (“Public Safety Power Shutoff”). And as a Wall Street Journal writer chimed in, “PG&E is losing on all fronts.”
We’ve known that an elective blackout was coming this fire season. Months ago, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Sonoma County supervisor Shirlee Zane advised us that, “In an effort for PG&E not to be more vulnerable, in terms of losses and litigation, they are making all of us more vulnerable.”
The “fronts” on which PG&E failed were many and started even before the shutoff. Days before last week’s event, its gas division executives threw themselves a big party at a prominent Alexander Valley winery. Perhaps they were celebrating the second anniversary of the Tubbs Fire. Or congratulating themselves that an electric outage wouldn’t be their fault.
Then, performing like it was 20 years ago, their website crashed a couple of days before the Wednesday blackout. PG&E was following the example of retail outlets decades ago that were totally unprepared for a deluge of customers on Black Friday at Thanksgiving. It wouldn’t have taken a genius to figure out that all of us would jump on pge.com to gather information. The Washington Post said that the company’s website “traffic levels were eight times what it expected.” Well, dammit, they should have expected the onslaught, especially when we were ceaselessly advised to go to that wretched website.
Then, the day after the outages began, the PG&E stock price crashed almost 30%. That could have been a reaction to the shutoff, but it wasn’t. Instead, it reflected the company’s latest defeat in bankruptcy court. What we have here is a titanic struggle between those who own the company’s bonds and those who are gambling with the stock. This is debt versus equity.
The bond group has strategically allied itself with wildfire victims to propose their own bankruptcy solution, which would give the victims more money than under the shareholders’ plans. The equity crowd would rather keep the funds themselves. Fat chance of that happening now. According to Barron’s, a Citigroup stock analyst says there’s a “75% probability PG&E stock falls to zero.” If anyone had held onto the stock, all they were doing was gambling. And gamblers inevitably lose.
Here in St. Helena in the shutoff various types of service providers outside the utility did great by comparison. The common thread in their performance was focusing on their customers. On blackout Thursday, I benefited from several of them.
I spent that glorious fall morning outside at Farmstead, enjoying a fine breakfast with hot coffee and an affable crowd of locals. Farmstead was even set up to take credit cards, which was noteworthy since all banks and ATMs in town weren’t working.
Then later in the day I stopped by the Steves parking lot to recharge my cell phone. An enjoyable group sat around a card table, swapping outage stories. The doyenne of that table was Katrina Kirkham, vintner at Casa Nuestra Winery. Not only did she expertly assist the befuddled powerless who showed up, she also brought us muffins. Katrina expounded on an added burden caused by PG&E for rural residents. Like many Upvalley people, her family gets their water from a well. And a well needs electric power to pump its water. So aside from water saved in tanks these folks were both dry and dirty.
Later in the day, with my fully charged phone, I ambled over to Market for dinner. They had hooked up a generator powerful enough to serve maximum crowds for dinner with their regular menu. For many of us, Thursday evening was also the occasion to be introduced to the new Market house wine from Stagecoach Vineyard. Indeed, this column should have been about that marvelous and innovative wine, not electricity. Food and wine is a better and more attractive topic than outage and mismanagement.
At Market on the west side of Main Street, we were teased by PG&E as to when power would be restored. In the late afternoon the east side of the street got power back. The west side of town had to wait two-and-a-quarter hours longer. Historically, the two sides of town may have been on separate power grids, but surely the utility knows we are one very small corporate unit, and should have tied us all together since the Tubbs Fire.
With power restored on Friday, Councilwoman Anna Chouteau emailed me from the road in Southern California, where her family was driving through the smoke from regional wildfires. She summed up the feelings of most of us: “The power outages were inconvenient and a huge cost to everyone.”
Going forward, Senator Dodd offers us a tiny bit of hope. As the leader on power issues in the legislature, Dodd had a PSPS bill signed into law by the governor. This new law will toughen up the rules for power shutdowns. Dodd says his bill will “require the California Public Utilities commission to establish standards under which a PSPS” could be instituted. He expects quick action by CPUC.
Anna Chouteau says the theme for the future must be “how to do it better the next time.” And we all know there will be a next time.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.