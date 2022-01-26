Vantage Point: Zeus and Theranos revisited

It was almost a half dozen years ago when this column described the comet-like trajectory of Napa’s Zeus Winery. Zeus’s story was completely identified with its creator, Amanda Smith. A UC Davis wine program dropout, she for a time convinced an adoring public that she possessed a unique approach to maturing young wine.

The key to Zeus was Smith’s proprietary and secret non-chemical process for accelerating wine’s fermentation and maturation. Her target was to move wine from harvest to market in just six months.

In addition to being very photogenic, Smith had a gift for publicity and raised many millions in founding capital from her family’s home base in Hollywood. She attracted national media attention.

In early 2016, the first few bottles of her inaugural 2015 Cabernet became available. It was quickly apparent that the alcohol level couldn’t be controlled. The tide of good publicity ran out and instead she and Zeus were pummeled in the media. As this column wrote, the SEC was “rumored to be examining criminal charges” around her capital raising.

Smith was eventually hit with a multiple count federal indictment. Half the charges were for defrauding investors; the other half were for selling consumers a faulty product. Late last year, she was convicted of defrauding investors but acquitted of delivering bad wine.

This history never happened. Zeus and Amanda Smith don’t exist. The fictitious Zeus closely tracked the real world Theranos. This misadventure did occur in the alternate universe of Silicon Valley with Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes. She currently awaits sentencing on several counts of investor manipulation. Her jury didn’t convict her on injuring customers with false lab reports, as troubling as those accounts were. That left some observers feeling unsatisfied.

I served on several criminal juries, both here in Napa and previously in Washington, D.C. The ethos of jury deliberation is to give great consideration to the defendant’s presumed innocence. Juries essentially say to the government: prove it. With Holmes, the jury felt that Holmes was sufficiently removed from the delivery of false positive lab results.

Both the imaginary Zeus and the real Theranos exemplify P.T. Barnum’s supposed dictum that “There’s a sucker born every minute.” We’re all vulnerable to potentially being deceived in matters of the heart, the pocketbook, and wine buying. The promising signs from a first date can fade on subsequent nights out. Many smart folks have bought stocks without doing heavy number crunching.

With wine, flavor and taste are emotional and personal, more than chemical. Who I’m with, where I’m at, both impact the enjoyment of wine. Call it good luck or confirmation bias, but I’ve never been disappointed in a wine made by a friend.

The New York Times’ Frank Bruni once wrote that “Storytelling is everything.” He was applying that to successful political campaigns, but it’s true most everywhere that we make choices. We all want to be entertained. Every winemaker I’ve admired can be characterized by enthusiasm. All of them have stories they want to share.

Beverage advertising is all about storytelling. Alcohol ads emphasize sociability and sharing. Wine, booze and beer all seem to taste better in a group setting. COVID-imposed isolation hasn’t helped the enjoyment of wine.

Wikipedia defines conviviality as “the ability of individuals to interact creatively and autonomously with others.” That sounds like a party I want to attend. We each taste wine uniquely but share our pleasure with others. The Napa Vintners may be on to something by giving the name “Collective” to the replacement of the annual wine auction. Their theme of “coming together to enjoy wine” resonates.

Are there lessons to be learned in the wine world from the Theranos saga? Perhaps the most important one is that the glitz can’t overpower the grape. Stories need to be grounded in reality. The vineyard, the grape, the alcohol level: these are all facts. And the ultimate reality is what’s in the bottle. That can’t be faked.

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.