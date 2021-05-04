'Vibrant' Rianda House celebrates with events, classes, resources

Rianda House spotlights Upvalley services, challenges, and achievements from sage perspectives by partner agencies, and active locals like this month’s author, Antonia Allegra:

Two massive Redwood trees flank the entrance to 1475 Main Street in St. Helena. The house, built in 1941, was home to Gunilda "Jean" Rianda for 25 years until she generously bequeathed the building to what is now the Rianda House Senior Activity Center. In May of 2008, the doors of the Center opened to the Upvalley community to serve individuals 55 years young and above.

The Center is a place of community, learning, friendship and sharing. Rianda House offers a diverse collection of no-cost weekly classes to promote healthy minds and bodies, and to provide opportunities to make friends for life. Julie Spencer, Executive Director since 2008, welcomes all with grace, creativity and open smiles, along with a highly skilled, friendly and compassionate team.

Rianda House is the kind of place that friends share with friends. In 2011, Lois Swanson, then Program Chair, enthusiastically invited me to join as a member. I've been happy to participate in classes, attend gallery openings and to watch the evolution of the center. I've made friends, learned, exercised, written, acted and much more over years.