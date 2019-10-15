Thank you, Steves Hardware
Thank you to Steves Hardware and Kitchen Store for allowing us to charge our electronic devices, as well as serving us free coffee and donuts during the PG&E blackout. I hope all St. Helena residents will continue to support our hometown businesses, like Steves Hardware, which give so much to our community.
Paul and Nancy Caffo
St. Helena
‘The Happy Ones’ – A very special play
How can we recover from tragic loss? How can healing happen in the wake of crippling grief? How does one forgive the harm suffered as the result of another person’s actions? And what can we do when faith offers nothing but hollow platitudes?
These are but a few of the profound questions encountered and explored in Upstage Napa Valley’s brilliant production of “The Happy Ones”, a play by Julie Marie Myatt. From the first moments of the opening scenes to the touching and poignant denouement, one is drawn into a deeply moving and meaningful experience as the four characters struggle to see another’s suffering through their own tears. Together, they seek to accept life on life’s terms and learn to love, to forgive and find peace, reconciliation, and empathy in the midst of tragedy. No small task for them, or for anyone. Although the specifics of their story are uniquely theirs, the underlying challenges are universal, and we feel this as we watch and listen.
Skillfully directed by Sharie Renault, each actor brings to life characters that are authentic, engaging and memorable. The atrium at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena provides an intimate setting in which their stories unfold. Carefully selected music from the period evokes powerful emotions that create atmosphere and continuity as the play moves gently from one scene to the next. The entire production resonates deeply and goes straight to the heart.
Now in its third and final week, there remain just three opportunities to see this wonderful production – Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon (Oct. 18, 19, 20). Details can be found at www.upstagenapavalley.org.
This production is Community Theater at its very best. Don’t miss this rare opportunity. (And don’t forget to bring some tissues!)
Karl E. Parker
Calistoga
Remember meaning of Good Night
So, we have a power outage.
Like many, I focused on the “inconvenience” the past few days, but as I drove home over the mountain, from Santa Rosa to Saint Helena with the wind smacking my cargo van around, felt the same as I did two years ago.
Something funny was in the air — weirdly warm and definitely dry — it is happening in upper elevations. It just smells different.
I got home after multiple intersectons-turned-four-way-stops’ and made dinner by candle light. As I prepared food in quiet, I thought of how candles are so rarely used these days except in ceremony.
The quiet, the ritual of lighting a candle; how meaningful that this week we are lighting our candles. Tonight, even the beasts are oddly quiet.
It is a time to remember, not for “inconvenience,” but for remembering that as we kiss our loved ones good night, that there are families that can no longer kiss their loved ones.
That as we prepare things in our kitchen, there are families that no longer have a kitchen — or a home. They no longer have the luxury of “inconvenience.”
The fires were only two years ago and in our fast paced world with the rebuilding all around, it is easy to just plow forward. Maybe, like me, you remember exactly where you were and what seemed important leading up to that night.
Think about what matters. Tonight, take a moment to remember. Hug your loved ones and remember.
Elizabeth Clough
St. Helena
St. Helena needs Tony and Armadillo’sPaging Tony Velazquez. With the closing of Cook’s Tavern, it would be great to see Armadillo’s return to its old location on Main Street. St. Helena badly needs quality food at an affordable price. Tony and Armadillo’s always provided it during the 23 years he was part of its operation prior to its closing in 2014.
David Guggenhime
St. Helena
The letter they might have written
Disclaimer: The following satirical commentary was not written by anyone affiliated with PG&E.
Hi Everyone,
We folks here at the electric company are glad your power is back on and your TVs, refrigerators, respirators, etc. are up and running.
You know, we’re working super hard to update our infrastructure to the state-of-the-art level of security and functionality as one might find in Iowa or Tennessee, where they don’t have to shut off the power when the winds pick up.
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately, we’re a little short of funds, and you’re kindly paying twice the rates of other states still leaves us cash-strapped, what with the tens of millions of dollars we spend on lobbying the legislature to stay off our backs. And paying ourselves massive bonuses every year. (We have to attract the best people doncha know?)
Then there’s the bankruptcies and lawsuits. You know it’s not cheap paying off claims regarding communities and lives lost in wildfires and people being blown up in their homes in San Bruno. And we’re still smarting from all that Erin Brockovich business from years ago, which was hardly our fault.
Anyhow, we’re sorry for having to turn off all your power. Maybe it wasn’t windy in your neighborhood, but the wires that go to the high risk areas run right through your back yard. Bummer.
We value our Napa customers and community. As a matter of fact, we had a great party at a winery on the night of the blackouts so we could see the problems close at hand. Fortunately, the power was running for us and we wish you all could have joined us. The cabernet was marvelous!
We really appreciate Napa. We rewarded you by getting your power back on in less than 48 hours. I guess you appreciate how valuable we are as well and how much you miss us when we can’t provide you our service.
So we guess you’ll keep paying your bills and stop complaining so much about us because you know how much you need us, and we sure hope the winds stay quiet because we would hate it (you know we would) to shut off the power again, maybe for a longer period of time.
So we’re hoping for a brighter future (pun intended) as we work together. We hope things will change, except maybe the bonuses and winery parties. Bless you all.
Michael Bartos
Napa
(Not a PG&E official)
A few thoughts on power shutoffs
As I sat in the dark without power, I have had time to reflect back on a few things.
First off, I’ve lived in my home in north Napa for over 40 years and I can count on both hands how many power outages I’ve had. Up until two years ago, never over an hour or two.
But now I’m supposed to believe that shutting down power to hundreds of thousands of users in Northern California is the way to prevent fires. Never was before. Why now?
Now this is a company that has been found guilty of blowing up San Bruno, responsible for hundreds of homes burning, multiple deaths and statewide destruction and billions of dollars in damage.
Yet our elected officials in their wisdom just keep giving them more opportunities to run amok and do anything they want with no repercussions. They even are going to let them raise prices to help pay for their mistakes.
This is a company that takes in over $1 billion — that’s right with a ‘b’ — a month in revenue but can’t keep foliage from growing on their own power lines. Here’s a thought — put the lines underground, very little maintenance.
Too expensive, you say; $1 billion a month, I say.
I live in a modest stucco home with a fiberglass roof about one block from a fire station and two blocks from Highway 29. I have a better chance of getting hit twice by lightning and winning the lottery the same day as I do of my house burning. Yet PG&E thinks my power should be turned off to prevent wildfires. Ridiculous.
Instead of buying hundreds of new vehicles (ever see an old PG&E truck?), equipment and giving bonuses and huge salaries, just do your job, which you are compensated very well to do.
Rick Oxford
Napa
Taking a stand
Local Quakers harbor deep concern about the behavior and rhetoric coming from our country’s leadership and feel compelled to speak out.
The Napa Friends (Quaker) Meeting was inspired by faith leaders from Washington National Cathedral who published a letter entitled “Have We No Decency? A Response to President Trump.”
Following is the Napa Friends Meeting statement regarding our stand against the actions and words of President Trump:
The belittling, bullying words and actions of the president incite hatred and violence. We call for a halt to hate-based rhetoric from all, including ourselves, our neighbors, persons in leadership roles, and especially the president of our country.
We must not be silent. In our daily interactions with others we will speak and act to bring peace and integrity to our community.
We will stand up against demeaning, disrespectful or prejudicial language. We will work actively to restore a sense of decency to our government and our country.
Paulette Litz
Napa