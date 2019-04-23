I've lived in St. Helena now for 13 years. It's a desirable, posh and lovely town. I'm a poor jazz musician and therefore, in theory, can't possibly afford to live here. But I do. I do because of Vineyard Valley. Vineyard Valley is affordable housing for seniors (over 55). The residents here are an essential part of the fabric of St. Helena, they volunteer everywhere and do good works. I like to think, he said modestly, that I too have added something of value to this beautiful place.
Parks like this are unique because, although we own our houses, we rent the land. The house is a substantial investment and because of the always, slightly dodgy, relationship between landlord and tenant it's one of those situations where government oversight is essential, in order to avoid conflict. The government is here to protect us little people from the excessive ravages of unfettered capitalism.
One of the arguments I hear from those opposed to Measure F is "I don't want the government telling me what to do." Well, what is government? It is us. I think, at its best, it is people like me looking out for the welfare of people like me, whilst trying to be fair to everyone else. Of course, because we're human beings that isn't how it always works out unfortunately. But, in this case the government definitely has my best interests at heart.
Many of the folks living here in Vineyard Valley are on fixed incomes and so the thought that a law might be put in place to ensure that our annual rent increases will not exceed what we can afford is of great comfort to me. I have to admit I don't understand why others want to vote against their own best economic interests. Is it some sort of libertarian fantasy?
I don't want this, probably naive screed, to be taken as an attack on my landlord. I think the owners of Vineyard Valley do a wonderful, wonderful job of maintaining and running the world’s poshest trailer park and I'm thrilled to be living here. But, being as they own the land outright, they are probably making a fine return on investment, so I don't buy any argument that suggests if this law is passed it would force them to sell or put them in the breadline. I just think that if Measure F passes I can live and play here without the worry of any unforeseen circumstance in the future jeopardizing my residency.
Mike Greensill
St. Helena