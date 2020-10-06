 Skip to main content
Vote for Eric Hall – We need to rebuild St. Helena

Now more than ever, it is important to focus on what it will take to get St. Helena financially solvent and back on its feet again. After this catastrophic fire, we need someone business-minded with a finance and marketing background to spur growth and bring more revenue flowing into our city. Eric has what it takes to work with regional and state resources to help us while protecting our local heritage. We cannot deny what has happened to our town. Let’s join together and choose the person who can restore our beautiful town . He has the right credentials to help us move forward. More jobs less politics.

Linda Lombardi

St. Helena

