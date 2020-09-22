Vote for Geoff Ellsworth for St. Helena mayor

I encourage you to vote for Geoff Ellsworth for mayor.
As an artist, Geoff sees life from various perspectives. As your mayor he has applied his skills to create a broad vision for the city. More importantly, his focus on water security is essential to retain and grow the existing residential and business sectors. A water budget is as, or even more, important than a fiscal budget. Water is the currency of growth and is the foundation of a healthy, prosperous community.
Eve Kahn
Napa
