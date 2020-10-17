Vote for Peter White as our next mayor of St. Helena

St. Helena, like America, stands at a crossroad presently. We have infrastructure in need of repair, we have enormous budget challenges and we have a divided community. We need a mayor who is a team player and a team leader. We need someone who has the experience to understand that in order to bring community together successfully, you have to work with people who may not agree with you.
There is only one candidate that possesses that leadership skill set in this race for mayor, and that is Peter White.
Please join me in voting for Peter White as our next mayor of St. Helena.
Susan M. Duryea
St. Helena
