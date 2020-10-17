 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Peter White as our next mayor of St. Helena

Vote for Peter White as our next mayor of St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

St. Helena, like America, stands at a crossroad presently. We have infrastructure in need of repair, we have enormous budget challenges and we have a divided community. We need a mayor who is a team player and a team leader. We need someone who has the experience to understand that in order to bring community together successfully, you have to work with people who may not agree with you.

There is only one candidate that possesses that leadership skill set in this race for mayor, and that is Peter White.

Please join me in voting for Peter White as our next mayor of St. Helena.

Susan M. Duryea

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News