Vote for St. Helena's Geoff Ellsworth in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are the three most important qualities one looks for in a Mayor? Listening – Collaborating – Following through. And yes, Geoff Ellsworth has all three!

Geoff listens ... really listens! He asks questions. He shares his view. Most importantly he seeks the opportunity to find common ground and work together to make this community thrive.

Geoff collaborates. Open to a diverse set of perspectives, he welcomes collaboration, recognizing the benefits of diversity. During this pandemic Geoff meets weekly with the mayors of Napa Valley to ensure we are all are in sync. Working together with others shows respect for all voices at the table. As he leads City Council meetings, he demonstrates an openness to a diverse group of opinions, and works collaboratively to find solutions.

Geoff follows through. He promptly responds to concerns, questions and suggestions. He offers steps that are measured and achievable. He is approachable and timely. He’s not in it for himself – he’s in it for the well-being of each and every member of the St Helena community.

Vote Geoff Ellsworth!

Beth Lincoln

Angwin