Vote Geoff Ellsworth for leadership as St. Helena mayor

I encourage you to re-elect Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. St. Helena is lucky to have a leader like Geoff, who is deeply concerned about the environment, social issues, and has demonstrated fiscally responsible city management.

Mayor Ellsworth and I first met in 2016, when he was considering a run for St. Helena City Council. Back then, I had a low profile and no political aspirations. Geoff made time for me because he understood that listening to an environmental scientist was important. We sat at Soda Canyon Store and had a lively conversation about development trends, climate change, and what defines Napa as a place. I was immediately impressed by his warmth and clear-eyed vision of the good work he wanted to do.

Since that meeting, many of Geoff’s early goals have been accomplished, and he continues to affirm the importance of science in decision-making. He has St. Helena moving in the right direction with Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades and engineered approaches to water distribution, stormwater management, and sewer systems. Geoff has ensured removal of the defunct York Dam following decades of delay, reconnecting two miles of spawning habitat for steelhead trout. He is a member of the Napa County Climate Action Committee, and advances St. Helena’s interests on a regular basis at county and regional meetings.