Measure K is just a legal way to take private property with your money.
Legally they can only give you appraised value for your property. However, if they say the property is worth more or if a Realtor says it is worth more, you get to write off that amount on your taxes as a charitable donation. So the landowner is really getting the same value as if he sold it through a Realtor.
If the landowner used to allow hunting, fishing or motorbike riding on the property, that will not be allowed anymore. In fact, most properties will not have public access. If they do build a trail on the property, you will have to stay on that trail.
When they buy a property, it comes off the tax roll. They say they want to own up to 20,000 acres. That is a lot of taxes that will not be collected. Add in all the Land Trust properties, 73,000 acres, because they do the same thing. Now the Land Trust will be able to tap into this money. Guess who has to make up that loss in taxes? YOU!
You have free articles remaining.
This is just another way of government control over your life. Vote No on K.
Anthony Micheli
St. Helena
Editor's Note: This is the last issue that the St. Helena Star will accept letters to the editor regarding the Tuesday, March 3 election.