As we get close to the special election date for Measure F, this is how I see it:
We have approximately 6,000 residents in St. Helena and around 300 residents (all seniors) in Vineyard Valley. How is putting a Rent Stabilization Program, solely in Vineyard Valley, a benefit in support of housing for seniors? It actually seems to me it is really discrimination against all the other seniors among the 6,000 residents in town.
The signs for Measure F say “SUPPORT SENIOR HOUSING” yet no other senior, other than one who lives in Vineyard Valley, will benefit. One would hope the rest of the seniors in town would rise up and protest, voting “no” on Measure F, and require the City Council to come up with a better plan to address senior housing rather than spending $30,000 to implement something that gives only nine senior households a benefit, while it discriminates against all the rest. Vote “no” on F.
Myrna Caratti
St. Helena