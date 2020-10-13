Vote Rosa Segura for St. Helena City Council

St. Helena was never a quaint town nor one that did not want progress. We are an agriculturally based community that has been on the cutting edge of the wine industry for over 50 years.
We do know how to take care of ourselves, earnestly, and are aware of the complexities of the present — virus and fire, included.
People who provide our services, work in the fields and wineries, teach our children and care for the sick cannot find housing that is affordable even before the disasters.
Main Street is empty, but is that a function of the content of the shops, the egregious rents being charged, or locals are not being served? Those stores and restaurants that do cater to our needs and tastes, have remained open.
Let’s work together to find solutions. Rosaura Segura, business and vineyard owner, firmly believes partnerships while exploring options, are important now more than ever.
We can’t be like we used to be, whenever that was before the most recent iteration.
There are tenets, though, associated with our past to be preserved: Our children come first; we are all responsible for our community; we contribute to its welfare and not just money; social stratification has no place; finally — live here with a purpose that benefits others around us.
Rosaura Segura understands. She had dedicated her life to serving our community (and raising her four adult children who attended St. Helena schools).
I first met Rosaura when I was her teacher. After spending a school year with her, I knew she was going to be an interesting adult and looked forward to observing her growth.
I was new to St. Helena and didn’t appreciate the significance of the Latino families, their work ethic and their commitment to their spiritual life.
St. Helena politicians and government workers have come and gone, but the farm working families have remained, with each generation maintaining our most important commodity, and at the same time many of their children working in administrative services, medical fields, law and business.
So where are the representatives of that facet of our community in our government and City Hall? Where is that intellectual resource being put to use?
Rosaura Segura decided as a child that she was going to dedicate her life to community service. Her father, a migrant farmworker, was a big influence. He was kind and was always available to those in need in his community. Her mother raised Rosaura and her five brothers and sisters with dignity and instilled in Rosaura the importance of maintaining your own persona.
Rosaura has followed through with her childhood commitment. Immediately following college, ever mindful of her heritage, she started an immigration service. I remember her Main Street office, sharing space with a travel agency. Her offices, even more important today, are on La Fata.
Broadening her commitment to her community, Rosaura has volunteered her services on many boards and committees: Napa Valley Farmworker Housing Committee (serving as chair one year), chaired the Napa Valley Migrant Farmworker Committee for four years, board member of the Boys and Girls Club, Advisor to the Institute of Mexican Abroad (An agency of the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs), and Secretary of Napa Sonoma Mexican American Vintners Association. Presently, Rosaura, is serving as an elected member of the Napa Valley College Area 6 Trustee. She was first elected in 2016, served as Board Chair in 2019.
When I asked a friend to describe Rosaura, he said that she has her feet on the ground. By that he meant not only is she considered a leader by the Napa Valley Hispanic community, when she says she will do something, she does. Besides owning a business, Rosaura has her own vineyards (in Lake County), and volunteers an amazing amount of time to our whole county.
It has been a pleasure to write this endorsement for Rosaura Segura. I knew she was going to be someone special, but she is more amazing than I could have imagined. We would be lucky to have her represent our city. An added bonus would be attracting more St. Helena Latinos to participate in the governing of our city.
Vote Rosa Segura for St. Helena City Council. She is endorsed by Progressive Women of Napa Valley, Democrats of Napa Valley, Democratic Central Committee of Napa Valley, Napa County Latinex Democratic Club
Janis Gay
St. Helena
