Vote Rosa Segura for St. Helena City Council

Rosaura Segura understands. She had dedicated her life to serving our community (and raising her four adult children who attended St. Helena schools).

I first met Rosaura when I was her teacher. After spending a school year with her, I knew she was going to be an interesting adult and looked forward to observing her growth.

I was new to St. Helena and didn’t appreciate the significance of the Latino families, their work ethic and their commitment to their spiritual life.

St. Helena politicians and government workers have come and gone, but the farm working families have remained, with each generation maintaining our most important commodity, and at the same time many of their children working in administrative services, medical fields, law and business.

So where are the representatives of that facet of our community in our government and City Hall? Where is that intellectual resource being put to use?

Rosaura Segura decided as a child that she was going to dedicate her life to community service. Her father, a migrant farmworker, was a big influence. He was kind and was always available to those in need in his community. Her mother raised Rosaura and her five brothers and sisters with dignity and instilled in Rosaura the importance of maintaining your own persona.