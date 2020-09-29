Vote yes on Measure G

The Adams Street property was purchased by the city in 2000. It was purchased for the citizens of St. Helena. These are quotes that were said at that time at city council meetings:

- There should be multiple uses of the property;

- The property should benefit the community and the citizens of St. Helena;

- Open space and preserving the beauty of the Valley should be major considerations;

- Buffer zone adjacent to the library;

- The farmers market area could be used for parking when the market is not operating;

- Planning Director Carol Poole responded that one acre was included for parking.

Other suggestions for the parcel included an amphitheater and affordable housing. In all the city’s meetings there was never a discussion of selling the property for a hotel development. The hotel idea came much later when the city saw dollar signs. So far, every time it has come up recently, the citizens of St. Helena have stood up and said “No hotel on Adams.”