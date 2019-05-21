You should have received your ballot by now for St. Helena’s special election. The issue is whether to keep or not keep a city ordinance that gives different options for the lease of land that owners’ homes occupy in St. Helena’s only mobile home park, Vineyard Valley (VVMHP).
A vote for Measure F is a Yes to keep the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO) passed by the City Council in November 2018 for land lease options in mobile home parks. The referendum filed by VVMHP’s lawyers asks St. Helena voters to decide whether VVMHP should have land-lease stabilization, i.e., another option to the long-term leases offered by VVMHP management. This letter does not argue the merits on each side, but rather lets you know your voting options under the Voter’s Choice Act.
First, look inside your ballot packet. The first part of the information booklet is a full text of the ordinance in both English and Spanish. Look toward the end, page 28-566, and you’ll find the City Attorney’s Impartial Analysis. Then look for the Arguments in Favor and Against, and their Rebuttals. The ballot asks for a simple Yes or No vote on whether Measure F (the city ordinance) should remain in effect. A No vote means that the City Council cannot enact a similar measure for at least one year.
You have from the day you received your ballot to the evening of June 4 to make your voice heard. Early voting helps our registrar count votes early! We are a vote-by-mail county. All you have to do is fill in the oval with ink to answer Yes or No to the ballot question; put your ballot in the official envelope; sign the envelope along with your printed name, address, and date; and mail it with no postage required.
Besides mailing your ballot by post, you have other options. You can drop your ballot into the ballot drop box installed in front of the St. Helena Library. These ballots are regularly picked up by Register of Voters staff.
Also, a Vote Center will be open from Saturday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 4, at the Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue. The weekend hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesday (traditional election day) the center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Vote Center is a great resource, mandated by California law to maximize the ability to vote. You can take your ballot and vote there –– a good approximation of your old polling place. You can seek bilingual help there. If disabled, there’s a machine that makes voting easy. Lost your ballot? It can be reissued. Not to register to vote? You can do so before voting. Eligible citizens can also register in person at the Election Division 1127 First St., Suite E, Napa during regular working hours and during the same hours the vote center is open.
Note: If you do not sign the envelope, the Registrar’s staff will not even open the envelope. This signature is checked against the name you have provided. If it doesn’t match the signature on file, the ballot will not be counted. The Registrar will send you a letter and try reaching you by phone if you failed to sign your return envelope or if there is a problem with verifying your signature. You can also check the status of your ballot at this website immediately after your ballot has been processed: https://services.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo/
If you think your signature has changed, just go online and re-register; the signature on your DMV license will henceforth be your official signature. Or drop by the Vote Center and re-register there.
I hope you’ll take the time to read about the pros and cons of Measure F and vote today, so that the results of this election will be available to us in a timely manner.
Robyn Orsini
President, League of Women Voters of Napa County