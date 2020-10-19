Wake up voters in St. Helena

As a resident of Napa County since 1978, I’ve seen our valley change from one dedicated primarily to agriculture into one transformed into a tourist mecca. All of it is about wine grape production, but the power of the money has disrupted the balance between the environment and agriculture to an over-dependence on tourism. This has overwhelmed the rights of the common man here. The compromised elected-officials first look through the lens of what is best for developers, not what is best for our citizens and the environment. This is called ignoring the Public Trust.
This couldn’t be more apparent than in the campaigns for city council and mayor in St. Helena. The voters that reside in St. Helena need to wake up. Notice that serious money is being supplied to campaigns of those keenly interested in hotel development.
There are at least six hotels trying to wedge their way into the town. The big campaign donors are rich developers who are intent on taking advantage of the citizens in St. Helena with promises of huge benefits for the community. The only ones that will benefit are them, not the people that live here.
St. Helena has a serious water shortage. The reservoir’s capacity has been greatly diminished due to landslides from vineyards nearby; and the two city wells, supposedly for extreme water shortage conditions, are pumping full time and likely are pumping the Napa River dry at Pope Street.
The only one paying attention is current Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. He has taken the lead in examining the problem and creating a solution. He is only interested in the welfare of the folks that live here. Is this any time to elect candidates interested in over-developing this special town? Is this anytime to be going full speed ahead of any development? Clearly the answer is no. Then I ask you to “follow the money.” The money in the coffers of the other mayor candidates is from developers, plain and simple.
Geoff and Leslie Stanton have one intention; to protect our town’s character. This can only be accomplished by opening our eyes to the water shortage issue, which is very real. The other candidates are turning a blind eye to this. If you want to protect the value of your property, the value of your family, and the value of your town, then you must vote to retain Geoff. Sharing the same concerns are Leslie Stanton and David Knudsen. Give these three your trust and the town will be saved from over-development from self-interested out of town developers. Wake up, St. Helena.
Mike Hackett
Angwin
