Wake up voters in St. Helena

As a resident of Napa County since 1978, I’ve seen our valley change from one dedicated primarily to agriculture into one transformed into a tourist mecca. All of it is about wine grape production, but the power of the money has disrupted the balance between the environment and agriculture to an over-dependence on tourism. This has overwhelmed the rights of the common man here. The compromised elected-officials first look through the lens of what is best for developers, not what is best for our citizens and the environment. This is called ignoring the Public Trust.

This couldn’t be more apparent than in the campaigns for city council and mayor in St. Helena. The voters that reside in St. Helena need to wake up. Notice that serious money is being supplied to campaigns of those keenly interested in hotel development.

There are at least six hotels trying to wedge their way into the town. The big campaign donors are rich developers who are intent on taking advantage of the citizens in St. Helena with promises of huge benefits for the community. The only ones that will benefit are them, not the people that live here.