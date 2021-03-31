Water enterprise financing

As both Mr. Rick Crebs (“We need to solve city’s water crisis”) and Mr. Tom Belt (“General obligation bond needed”) correctly point out in their respective letters in the March 25 edition of the St. Helena Star, the city’s Water Enterprise has large and currently unfinanced capital needs. I made the same point in an extensive public comment submitted to the City Council in mid-March for consideration at its forthcoming second goal-setting session for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Indeed, in the public comment I went a bit further. I noted that there were some capital projects so long deferred that “there is a significant risk of unacceptable failure” in the delivery of water. Case-in-point: the Bell Canyon Intake Tower Replacement Project ($3.424 million, as estimated in the city’s most recent 5-Year Capital Improvement Program). The old tower is, literally, on its last legs.

Both Mr. Crebs and Mr. Belt urge passage of a general obligation bond to pay for the needed upgrades. But this is not the way to go. Repayment of a general obligation bond falls on taxpayers, when the financial burden for Enterprise projects belongs to ratepayers. They are not one and the same.