Water is life, water is gold

What about water, that is life, that is gold, the core of our existence. Water shortage? Is this the newest threat to our being.?

It is hard to be without electricity, can you imagine being without water?

As the shortages become more extreme and water supplies are cut, it has raised awareness that we need to find alternative resources.

What is being done by our city administration in St. Helena to face and remedy the ever-critical issue of water shortage?

Restriction on water usage is a must, however, it is not going to solve the problem, in short term or in the long run.

We must aim for a long-term permanent solution, a solution that we control, and we can make it happen.

Turn wastewater into drinking water.

This technique is being applied in several locations in the USA and around the world.

Our community is very aware, and concerned about the “Water Issue,” however worrying is not going to solve the problem.

We demand action, and realistic, accomplishable solutions.

Turning wastewater into drinking water is one of the possibilities.