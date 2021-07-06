Water restriction equitability in St. Helena

The water restrictions recently implemented by our city are wholly inequitable. They’ve pitted residents against businesses, resulting in negativity and anger between residents and between residents and businesses. It doesn’t need to be this way, but changes will need to be made.

The city mandated residents to collectively reduce water consumption by 43% while asking business to reduce consumption by only 10% (from their 2017-2019 averages). They support this equity gap due to concern for business investments with complete disregard for the investment homeowners have in their properties, which is often a large part of their life savings.

This implies local business investment is “more important” than home investment. This is quite puzzling given residents collectively provide more revenue to the city than businesses through property taxes and sales tax as well as supporting our community through volunteering to support clubs, community programs, local sports, and youth programs. Residents are the life blood of our town.