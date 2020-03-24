Ways to help in times of Coronavirus pandemic

Our hearts go out to so many people negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Although the circumstances around the world are tragic, we firmly believe that NO problem comes our way without bearing some gifts.
While mountain biking around Lake Hennessey Saturday, instead of the usual 6 to 10 people enjoying this beautiful sanctuary, we saw well over 60 people walking their dogs, hiking as a family and mountain biking. We have noticed every person observing the social distancing guidelines and had a number of dialogues with people regarding the closer relationship that they have been enjoying with family and friends.
Often people ask, in difficult situations, how can I help? There are so many ways now, from supporting the Be Kind Foundation, Ag for Youth, the Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club, etc. Delivering food to those who are unable to get food on their own is of profound help. Getting on the phone and talking to an old friend who you have not spoken with for months or even years, to reaching out in many ways to our seniors and underserved citizens and sharing our bounty with those that perhaps have no bounty. We have prepared and enjoyed many more meals together than in prior years.
A smile and an acknowledgment of each and every person is like exchanging a gift. This is a time to close the gap where differences abide. For so many years we have believed that the world’s greatest problem is the vast gap between the “haves” and the “have nots.” This epidemic will certainly make that gap less wide.
In closing let us all work together with resolve and be responsible for keeping the pandemic at a minimum in the Napa Valley. Let us look for opportunities to help our underserved, our seniors and our community. In short, take this difficult situation and do all we can to mitigate the negative and accentuate the positive and also please remember to…..
Be kind and optimystic.
Dick and Ann Grace
St. Helena
