As a full-time resident of Vineyard Valley, I wanted to write to everyone in our beautiful town of St. Helena about the opportunity we have right now to establish an optional Rent Stabilization program for our local mobile home community.
This issue is coming up soon to be voted on by the entire city of St. Helena (not just Vineyard Valley residents). Would you like there to be some “safeguards” in place to support our local community residents who are renting here in our beautiful city? Many of the seniors who live in Vineyard Valley are those who work for local business and also volunteer for our many non-profits in St. Helena. We have a strong sense of community and responsibility and want to care for our town, the people who live here and its local businesses. To do that we desire a stable place to live and a “Yes vote on Measure F” gives us that.
The rent stabilization ordinance passed easily through the city council and has all five council members support. Congressman Mike Thompson, Senator Bill Dodd, County Supervisor Diane Dillon, and Mayor Chris Canning of Calistoga all support the Yes on F vote.
The owners of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park don’t support it and they have been spreading false information. Some of the rumors being spread are: the residents in Vineyard Valley are millionaires and don’t need rent stabilization, the residents in Vineyard Valley don’t want it and the rent stabilization will bring down property values. These are all false statements being spread by “the paid solicitors” and the lobbying group from Sacramento, the WMA. No matter how many times they tell these tales they are still not true. Anyone who reads the ordinance or the factual literature from the Vineyard Valley residents grassroots campaign knows this.
There are a couple of things I would like to clarify. Rent Stabilization is not Rent Control, they are two very different things. The residents of Vineyard Valley own their homes and rent a tiny plot of land, that is by the way, under Prop 13 and debt-free. Yearly rent increases of 3 percent are still guaranteed to the landowners as has always been the case. This is an opt-in program for our mobile home owners, so why not let those who need it for financial or emotional security sign up for it? It is a choice we can all live with.
In these times of ongoing costs increases of everything from water, Internet, food, healthcare and rents (if you can find an available rental at all) … please consider this “middle path”, the one of Rent Stabilization for our precious senior community of Vineyard Valley. Many of our neighbors need this ordinance to be able to stay in St. Helena. Think of how it will benefit residents and local business to keep us in town and how it will help to retain the local character and flavor of St. Helena herself.
Save the date, June 4th. Vote Yes on Measure F, Yes for Fairness.
Kathleen McCreedy
Vineyard Valley
Editor’s Note: At the end of her letter, McCreedy mentions that she is a local full-time resident of Saint Helena for 18 years who recently downsized to live in Vineyard Valley for her retirement years. Her current and past activities include: Hospice volunteer, 15 years (Collabria Care, non profit Hospice); part time employee at La Boheme Hospice Resale Shop; intentional supporter of local businesses in Saint Helena for 18 years; volunteer, 18 years for Shadaliyya Sufi Center in Pope Valley; member, 18 years of Saint Helena Fitness Center, Saint Helena; past volunteer for Cameo Cinema and Sunrise Horse Rescue.