We need a post-Glass Fire debrief

The Star has done a great job highlighting some of the heroes - professional and regular citizens - who stepped up to fight the Glass Fire.
Of concern to me is the failure to evacuate the east side of town when the fire was raging along Silverado Trail. Even when the fire crossed the road near Pope Street, residents of Vineyard Valley and Stonebridge were not told to leave. Wisely most did. I understand that CalFire is the agency that calls for evacuations. In this case, they didn't. Given the potential loss of life, the city should have stepped up to assume that role.
While events are still fresh in our minds, I think it would be beneficial to have a community debrief regarding what went well and where we can improve, so we can be better prepared for the next one.
Jan Darter
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!