We need a wordsmith to tell firefighters’ stories

According to news reports, there are thousands of men on the fire lines in Northern California, stretching from Big Sur on the south to well north of San Francisco, say 200-plus miles north to south. The terrain, rolling hills which in springtime are beautiful grass is green as Ireland's and dotted with wildflowers, in summer are sere and almost white in the high sun of mid day; tinder dry and seemingly awaiting some spark, as happened two weeks ago when we awoke to the crack and rumble of thunder and a dazzling lightning show. These sere and steep sided hills, ranging in altitude from several hundred to more than 1,000 feet, were quickly ignited. Many small blazes emerged. The blaze to the East of us, called the Hennessey Fire, now stretches a greater distance north to south than the distance from Santa Rosa to San Francisco, 55 miles.