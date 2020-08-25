We need Hardy’s skills on St. Helena City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Lester Hardy as my neighbor and fellow Kiwanian for many years. I have discovered him to be deliberative, reasoned, and thoughtful. He also listens to and respects all opinions, effects compromise, and reaches conclusions.

We will need his skills in our next city council to solve the issues of water supply, City Hall, and the Adams Street/Library Lane land use. I believe that as a city council member Lester will make sure the process to address any issue is open and results in decisions and real action. No more studies, surveys, committees that result in reports put on a shelf. No more waiting another 20 years.

Whatever decisions are made on these issues we need the city council to bring us together at the end of the day. Lester Hardy will be a strong contributor to this process and help ensure closure with all citizens. I hope you will join me in support of Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council.

Jeff Farmer

St. Helena