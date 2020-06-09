We need healthy and sustainable progress … a hotel on Adams Street in St. Helena

Why would a town like ours not want a vibrant downtown and welcome guests who, like us, appreciate the charm and beauty that St. Helena offers? Let us pursue it. If we build it, they will come, they will stay, they will drink our wine, they will dine in our restaurants, they will shop in our downtown. Let us not hold out on healthy and sustainable progress for St. Helena. The arguments against this project are selfish and self-serving. Life evolves and we must not discourage sustainable and healthy growth. We have a responsibility to manage, maintain and nurture our town and we need to have the finances to handle that. We still have the best shops in the Napa Valley. Please let us not lose them to other towns or, worse, see their demise. I urge you, as a resident, taxpayer, and employer to please pursue the project.