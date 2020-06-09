We need healthy and sustainable progress … a hotel on Adams Street in St. Helena

I purchased Pearl Wonderful Clothing in June 2016 and so three days ago I celebrated four years of being a store owner on Main Street, Saint Helena. They have been four wonderful and rewarding years even though every year brought serious challenges like the droughts, the fires, floods, and earthquakes and now the coronavirus pandemic and most recently, the social unrest that although is not happening directly in our town, threatens to affect our social and economic situation for a long time to come.
I persevere, working to make ends meet and sustain my business, hoping to weather the storm and return to some form of “life as we knew it,” as I am sure every merchant on Main Street is doing and hoping for too.
Unfortunately, not everyone has been able to wait for things to be better. Since the lockdown, three merchants on Main Street have closed their doors permanently, adding even more vacant spaces to the already skeletal landscape downtown. Business has been a struggle in this town that is becoming a drive-thru from Napa to Calistoga and back. Our town, the loveliest in the Napa Valley, has a patchwork of shops with very many bald spots. I despair to think that inevitably, more shops will go out of business for lack of infrastructure and luster.
A luxury boutique hotel on Adams Street will bolster income for our town, generate new business, enhance existing businesses, increase foot traffic downtown and provide much-needed income. I have attended a few city council meetings and listened to dialogues over this matter. It is too simple for me to understand why we must make it happen but too difficult to understand why we should not.
Why would a town like ours not want a vibrant downtown and welcome guests who, like us, appreciate the charm and beauty that St. Helena offers? Let us pursue it. If we build it, they will come, they will stay, they will drink our wine, they will dine in our restaurants, they will shop in our downtown. Let us not hold out on healthy and sustainable progress for St. Helena. The arguments against this project are selfish and self-serving. Life evolves and we must not discourage sustainable and healthy growth. We have a responsibility to manage, maintain and nurture our town and we need to have the finances to handle that. We still have the best shops in the Napa Valley. Please let us not lose them to other towns or, worse, see their demise. I urge you, as a resident, taxpayer, and employer to please pursue the project.
Cristine Salzner
Proprietor
Pearl Wonderful Clothing
