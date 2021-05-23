We need innovative people with 21st century thinking

As for messages, I wonder how Koberstein would respond to Jesus Christ, my role model, if he were here today with his message “Woe to you also, lawyers! For you load men with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.” Luke 11:46. Jesus also delivered unifying messages about love and peace. And I do too when that is what I am doing. However, right now I am battling political duplicity, not writing pieces for the Star’s Thursday Pulpit.

Koberstein instructs “True lawyers know that when acting as a fiduciary - as our council members are with respect to city finances - there is a duty to safeguard city finances and assets and put them to use for the public benefit, the corollary of which is not to waste them.” But how can we depend on that?

In just the last 10 years we have had to repay $1.9 million dollars of misspent FEMA money, pay back some amount of over $2 million in billed expenses because the city charged to two separate grants from two separate agencies, thus getting paid twice for the same expense, pay a $290,177 fine for wastewater leakage, spent nearly $1 million dollars on assorted studies and consultations and bought a new $285,000 street sweeper. That is $5 million dollars of fiscal mismanagement.