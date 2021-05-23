We need innovative people with 21st century thinking

My last letter to the editor will no doubt garner several rebuttals ("Spoken like a true lawyer," May 13). I expect they will mostly be various versions of 's letter which, when distilled, is simply another pitch for a hotel on our Adams Street property. Theirs is the letter I would like to respond to ("The way forward for housing and financial stability," May 20).
They take issue with Measure G stating the vote was “no slam dunk and five hundred voters did not even weigh in.” Correct. But 3,058 or 91.54% of voters did. That is a huge voter turnout by any standard. Although the margin was small the majority did vote No Hotel on Adams Street. Just like we did at a Town Hall five years ago, and we will again.
Koberstein takes issue with me because I am not “delivering unifying messages like local clergy in the Star’s Thursday Pulpit,” and I am "fueling the division in our community that hampers City Council from taking meaningful action to address our needs.” The reality is politicians refusing to honor what the citizenry keeps saying about not wanting a hotel on Adams Street are the ones fueling the division, with no end in sight.
As for messages, I wonder how Koberstein would respond to Jesus Christ, my role model, if he were here today with his message “Woe to you also, lawyers! For you load men with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.” Luke 11:46. Jesus also delivered unifying messages about love and peace. And I do too when that is what I am doing. However, right now I am battling political duplicity, not writing pieces for the Star’s Thursday Pulpit.
Koberstein instructs “True lawyers know that when acting as a fiduciary - as our council members are with respect to city finances - there is a duty to safeguard city finances and assets and put them to use for the public benefit, the corollary of which is not to waste them.” But how can we depend on that?
In just the last 10 years we have had to repay $1.9 million dollars of misspent FEMA money, pay back some amount of over $2 million in billed expenses because the city charged to two separate grants from two separate agencies, thus getting paid twice for the same expense, pay a $290,177 fine for wastewater leakage, spent nearly $1 million dollars on assorted studies and consultations and bought a new $285,000 street sweeper. That is $5 million dollars of fiscal mismanagement.
Further instructing us, Koberstein says council members are bound by the City Council Code of Ethics and Conduct that requires them to “work for the common good of the people of St. Helena.” And yet the city habitually blocks affordable housing projects, of which many have been offered, at great detriment to our community. Right now, we have a proposal from Saint Helena Housing Coalition sitting in city hall. I hope the city will work with them.
Mary Koberstein is a commercial development lawyer who hails from Chicago. So, with her background I understand why she sees money when she looks at Adams Street. She proclaims non-profit housing “will not deliver a return to the city commensurate with the value of the land. The truth is that Adams Street and Library Lane can accommodate both civic uses and a small hotel.” The thing is, we did not buy the property to later generate a profitable return. We bought the Adams Street property so St. Helena would have a dedicated, central location where people could be in community with one another. Something we need now more than ever before.
Mary Koberstein closes her case with “What we need now is for our council to join Paul and start taking action” which is her ardent battle cry for a hotel. Even though we would no longer own the only piece of property on which we could create a community plaza, now have a RHENA mandate to produce a staggering 200-plus affordable housing units, are under mandatory water restrictions, and face a potentially catastrophic water shortage in our future. How would that serve the common good of the people?
Hotels are the most vulnerable, underperforming, and water consuming source of revenue we have. The way forward for housing and financial stability does not require one on Adams Street.
We don’t need “experienced, well-capitalized developers” as Koberstein suggests. We need innovative people with 21st century thinking who can create economic diversity and who understand how reckless development will permanently destroy our most precious resources.
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena