We need Mary Koberstein at the helm

I first met Mary Koberstein at the Roasting Company in the fall of 2016. The Ad Hoc Revenue Task Force, which I chaired at the time, had just recommended raising water rates, and Mary was running for St. Helena City Council. I believed that water had been too cheap for too long. Mary was concerned about the fairness of the proposed rates. It was clear we had opposing views, and neither one convinced the other. But she had done her homework and mastered the facts. Though we interpreted those facts differently, it seemed both of us were trying to do the right thing. As we talked, Mary was courteous and patient, and she argued her position logically. She listened. And she bought the coffee.

St. Helena has had 10 mayors since Loraine and I came to town. All of them dealt with challenges, but none as thorny and complex — even existential — as those we now face. That’s why we need someone like Mary at the helm now. Her education, her planning experience, her knowledge of the law, her skillful advocacy for the things she cares about, her leadership, and, no less important, her love of our town, make Mary Koberstein the best choice for mayor of St. Helena. Please join me in voting for her in November.

And about those water rates? Months later, it was Mary’s position, not mine, that prevailed when the council voted to issue bonds and keep a lid on new hikes.