We need the open space on Adams Street property in St. Helena

I wish some people would stop pushing to build a big resort over the public land near the library (Adams Street property) and ruin the walkway down toward the river. I don’t understand why the people in charge don’t see how beautiful it is. Maybe they have lots of their own land, or nice yards or plenty of space for their families. Maybe they don’t ever go there and see how many of us rely on that place for our kids, our dogs and our chance to be out in nature. But any of us who live in apartments and places with no outside space need it.
When we were stuck inside during months of COVID-19, every place was closed and we had nowhere safe to go, and it saved my family. We got outside away from news about sickness and dying, and saw blue sky, got fresh air and the kids giggled the whole time. It was amazing.
We loved to see the other people out there walking at safe distances and waving like we were best friends, and we didn’t even know them. Everybody was craving seeing another human.
I’m super sad that after hundreds of people signed a petition to let us vote, they wouldn't. I heard it took months of hard work to get the petition done, and some of the council people jumped right to their opinion and only one bothered to say how much our signatures meant. Some said it's more important sell our land to get money to make the city better, so they are going to do another financial analysis, again. I think that’s funny, because being out there watching my kids and so many people outside surrounded by amazing vineyards and mountains of St. Helena, I’m not sure what’s better than that. If we chose to live in St. Helena, it seems like we value being in the middle of vineyards and mountains. Selling off our land to a resort hotel, parking lot and street will not make St. Helena better for most of us and our families. Hundreds of us said that.
Other cities don't have publicly owned land to sell off, and they figure out how to get things done. Can't we?
Krystine Smith
St. Helena
Editor's note: On June 9 the City Council ordered an impartial analysis of a ballot initiative that would prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property. Once the council reviews the analysis on July 8, it will have the choice of adopting the initiative as written, placing it on the Nov. 2 ballot, or rejecting it on the grounds that it is too vague.
