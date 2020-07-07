We need the open space on Adams Street property in St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish some people would stop pushing to build a big resort over the public land near the library (Adams Street property) and ruin the walkway down toward the river. I don’t understand why the people in charge don’t see how beautiful it is. Maybe they have lots of their own land, or nice yards or plenty of space for their families. Maybe they don’t ever go there and see how many of us rely on that place for our kids, our dogs and our chance to be out in nature. But any of us who live in apartments and places with no outside space need it.

When we were stuck inside during months of COVID-19, every place was closed and we had nowhere safe to go, and it saved my family. We got outside away from news about sickness and dying, and saw blue sky, got fresh air and the kids giggled the whole time. It was amazing.

We loved to see the other people out there walking at safe distances and waving like we were best friends, and we didn’t even know them. Everybody was craving seeing another human.