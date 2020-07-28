We need to rethink how to plan for St. Helena’s future

Our world has changed dramatically in the last few months. The way we plan for the future of our City needs to change also. We now know that we can't depend on tourist dollars to support our City. There is a very positive side to all the changes. Now people want to move here and live and work here. We need to do everything we can to support our community, so people will want to raise their families here. We have a unique opportunity downtown with all the openings for new businesses. We can encourage businesses that will support a community with families living here and people living, working and telecommuting from here. We definitely need to rethink how we plan for our future.

Linda Rose

St. Helena

