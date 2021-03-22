We need to solve St. Helena's water crisis

Paradise is in serious trouble. We are so Blessed to live in the Napa Valley. And every time I leave and return, upon hitting Yountville, I get that same exquisite feeling that we first had when we moved here 36 years ago.
But our situation is not the same as it was back then. So much has changed. In 1985, I’ll bet there was just a handful of second homes. Now it seems that we are pushing close to 50%. That dramatic change has resulted in our “Missing Middle-class.” It means that 78% of those working around here come from somewhere else -many more than an hour away. It also means few children for our schools, fewer for our PTA, service clubs, sport coaches and churches.
Compounding that loss is our current water crisis, which is a combination of poor water decisions made by our city leaders decades ago and the current fickleness of our weather. Our water situation was made abundantly clear to me during a recent meeting I was having with Erica Smithies, then head of our public Works Department. The purpose of the meeting was to review the water-related elements of the proposal our organization, the Saint Helena Housing Coalition (SHHC) is preparing relative to an offer to the city for affordable housing on their Adams Street property.
Erica kept asking me about the necessary water for the project. I kept saying that affordable housing both by our General Plan and state law is entitled to the highest priority for water. Her response was “what if we do not have any water?”
Well, I guess we could just "rob Peter to pay Paul" for our housing water but after reflection it was determined that is not being faithful to our community. Erica provided us with a detail account of what is necessary to fully restore our aged out underground infrastructure – it totals to $51.3 million. Keep in mind that some of our water system was installed back in the 1800s. No wonder that it is leaking out over 608 million gallons a year. That is water you are paying for and not getting to use.
We propose that it is time for all of us who live here to step up and resolve this issue once and for all. How you ask? By supporting a special election this November to approve general obligation bonds to pay for these necessary upgrades. For most it will cost less than a cup of coffee a day. To put this into perspective, it is only 15% of the school bond we passed for in 2016.
Rick Crebs
