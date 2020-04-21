We’re advocating for new way of selecting St. Helena mayor

Sheltering at home is providing space to ponder local issues -- past, present and future. This seems a good time to put forward an idea for our town and City Council to ponder collectively. Our previous mayoral election was not only financially very costly (much of the money going to landfill after it was over in the form of yard signs, mailings, etc.), but also felt very divisive (if not approaching ugly at times) and as such costly to our sense of community spirit and purpose. We are all tired and worn down by the rancorous disagreements that feel ubiquitous these days.
Apparently most small communities in California do not elect their mayors but designate them by another system. St. Helena did not have a mayoral election prior to 1976. Rather than putting ourselves through this upheaval every two years, let’s have the position of mayor rotate through the members of the City Council on a time schedule to be determined by the members themselves, who would remain subject to reelection every four years. Alternatively, the council itself could select a mayor for a designated period of time from among its members.
We will still be required to have a mayoral election this November; however, the City Council has the authority to place on that ballot a measure asking for public approval of a new system. We strongly urge them to do so.
We appreciate and applaud our current mayor and all the other council members. Their responsibilities are daunting and require hours of hard work, which they perform unselfishly and with deep concern for the welfare of our town. Either of these suggestions might just lighten their load a bit while sustaining our sense of community.
Anne Carr, Glenn Smith, Susan Davis, Richard Seiferheld
St. Helena
