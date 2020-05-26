We’re helping people, seeking donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During the current pandemic, the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry continues to assist people in our community who are in need of food and other basic necessities. We are now serving eight to ten times the number of people we usually see at this time of year (85 families this past week alone, representing nearly 250 people -- many of whom are children).

As a result of these dramatic increases, we have begun to use our reserve funds. It’s becoming clear that we need to reach out beyond our congregation and to the larger community for financial help. Without donations, we will likely deplete even our reserves sometime this summer.

Although our ministry is part of St. Helena Catholic Church, we also assist many people who are not members of our parish. To make a donation, you can write a check to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, c/o St. Helena Catholic Church, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574. All donated funds will stay right here in St. Helena and provide much-needed support for our local families.

Your gift qualifies as a charitable contribution under Sections 170(c) and 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Our ministry members and clients thank you, and we wish you and your families good health and well-being during this ongoing crisis.