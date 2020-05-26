We’re helping people, seeking donations

During the current pandemic, the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry continues to assist people in our community who are in need of food and other basic necessities. We are now serving eight to ten times the number of people we usually see at this time of year (85 families this past week alone, representing nearly 250 people -- many of whom are children).
As a result of these dramatic increases, we have begun to use our reserve funds. It’s becoming clear that we need to reach out beyond our congregation and to the larger community for financial help. Without donations, we will likely deplete even our reserves sometime this summer.
Although our ministry is part of St. Helena Catholic Church, we also assist many people who are not members of our parish. To make a donation, you can write a check to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, c/o St. Helena Catholic Church, 1255 Oak Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574. All donated funds will stay right here in St. Helena and provide much-needed support for our local families.
Your gift qualifies as a charitable contribution under Sections 170(c) and 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
Our ministry members and clients thank you, and we wish you and your families good health and well-being during this ongoing crisis.
John Boyle, president
St. Helena St. Vincent de Paul Ministry
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.