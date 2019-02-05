Thanks to everyone who made this year’s Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for St. Helena Public Library, our best yet. This year we honored all those who helped build the “new” library 40 years ago, many of whom were present. For the fourth year in a row, Napa Valley Vintners proved their commitment to our town with our top sponsorship. (Visit supportSHlibrary.org for a complete list of sponsors.)
Lisa Napoli, returning for a second year as moderator, led thoughtful conversations with each of our visiting writers. Cristina García, Craig Johnson, and Hampton Sides were smart, entertaining and topical. Thanks to Meadowood Napa Valley for hosting the authors and Opus One for a delightful reception before the event.
We’re grateful to Oak Avenue Catering and Markham Vineyards and their teams for making the event run smoothly and to the Napa Valley wineries and collectors who provided cheer, including a vintner’s dozen bottles of exquisite wines that made up a coveted raffle prize. We’re indebted to our volunteers — directors, library staff, and friends. Finally, we thank the 215 book lovers who attended and helped us raise over $100,000 for our library.
Jack Stuart
Chair, Board of Directors
Maria Criscione Stel
Executive Director
Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library