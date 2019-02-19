I have been in Montana elk hunting for the past two weeks. When I returned, I read in the St. Helena Star that Hall Winery was suing the City over water to their new trailer park. I recall years ago when the Halls threw out about 12 low income families who work in and around St. Helena. They did this because the trailer park was a blight to their prestigious winery and Bunny Rabbit. Some of Halls' tenants sued the Halls, but it was settled out of court and the terms were never disclosed. That was a few years ago.
Now, they finally want to donate two acres behind Dean & DeLuca for farmworker housing. This should have been done years ago. The area behind Dean & DeLuca has septic and environmental issues. Also, it is next to Hall Winery's sewer ponds, a wonderful location.
I was at the City Council meeting in June of 2018, when the story as to what the project really was kept changing. First, it was an Airstream KOA type project, then a hotel with spa, kitchen, and conference room, etc. Finally, Mayor Alan Galbraith said that the project looked semi-fraudulent, with Vice Mayor, Peter White, agreeing. Also the Mayor and Vice Mayor agreed that if we were to give this project any services, it needs to be annexed into the city.
Why should the county reap all the benefits, and the city carry all the burden? This project needed fire protection, which I don't think exists today. This project is for guests of Hall Winery. The city has to stand up and tell the county we are not giving away any of our precious water to any projects on our borders unless they are annexed into the city.
Anthony Micheli
St. Helena