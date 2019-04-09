We wish to express our sincere gratitude to those who made St. Helena Montessori’s Festa Primavera 2019 “Glory Days” auction fundraiser such a phenomenal success! On April 6, our school families, staff, teachers and guests, alumni, friends and supporters joined us in our Barn for a festive evening in support of our school. Hosted by our incredible Parents’ Guild and supported by so many members of our extended community, this year’s event served as an opportunity not only to look back to “Glory Days” of the past, but also to celebrate our present accomplishments and to look forward to future growth as we continue our campus expansion and pursuit of excellence in Montessori education.
Everyone enjoyed being pampered by all the offerings of the evening, from their first celebratory libations and treats during the silent auction, through a delicious catered dinner served while all viewed a heart-warming slide show with photos of parents from their youth coupled with photos of their children enrolled in the school. An exciting and entertaining live auction followed with a lovely selection of children’s art projects, special one-of-a-kind items, dinners with school chefs at fabulous locations, and an assortment of carefully curated wine and event lots.
Although it is not possible to thank each donor, volunteer or participant by name in this space, we wish to particularly acknowledge three individuals who gave so much support in time, talent and treasure to make this event extraordinary. “Glory Days” would not have been possible without the vision, creativity, dedication and incredible generosity of this year’s event chairs: Hilary Driscoll, KC Garrett and Seana Stephens. Many school community members (unfortunately too many to name in this letter) ably and generously assisted them in reaching this goal by dedicating many hours of hard work and by so willingly sharing their talents and resources.
Of course, our heartfelt thanks to all the local wineries, vintners, individual donors and establishments, whose support and donations make Festa possible. Regardless of how many times they are called upon, they never cease to make generous contributions to benefit the schools and families of our community. We, and the children and families of St. Helena Montessori, are deeply grateful!
Elena Heil, Head of School
Matthew Heil, Director of Development
Ted Stonbely, Director of Communications
St. Helena Montessori