We should call St. Helena ‘Town of Wine & Roses’

Is anyone listening? If so, is anyone taking action in accordance with some of the excellent ideas presented in “Letters to the Editor?” May I comment on a few of these good ideas?
1. Tom Faherty rightly listed the many meeting places in St. Helena that already exist. We don’t need another community center as has been studied and suggested. Common sense. No outside consultants needed.
2. Mark Smithers questioned why a new City Hall needs to be a Taj Mahal; why some additions to our library instead of a new and costly library building is sensible; why Vintage Hall works perfectly well for City Council meetings instead of another costly space; why we can annually make sidewalk repairs and replace trees as needed to keep St. Helena looking very appealing. All these suggestions are intelligent and didn’t need outside consultants to consult.
3. Arlene Corsetti reported $200,000 paid by our city in fines on the York Creek issue because of lack of action. She said “not more consultants when we could fix these issues ourselves.”
4. Bill Ryan compellingly described why Anthony Micheli is so superbly qualified to be used and/or hired for his plan for the city hall and library. No more outside consultants.
5. Alan Galbraith’s many years working in Washington, D.C. as a lawyer understandably colors his vision. However, St. Helena is not D.C. Many of our local citizens are highly qualified to solve problems. Yes, outside experts may be needed in special cases. Otherwise don’t spend money on unnecessary “experts.”
6. Ferenc Brunner asks us to consider another city government system, perhaps a strong mayor-vs-council-manager system. Go to http://blog.voterheads.com/local-government-101-strong-mayor-vs-council-manager/
My observation includes two points. Has the city council been so slow acting on several issues because they might be wrong? We can’t always be right, no matter how hard we try. Money is wasted on indecision. Second, I think that the mayor at least should receive some compensation. This job is highly time consuming.
If the two new candidates running for mayor have such good “new” ideas, why have they not implemented them as active City Council members? Being mayor does not make their voice more valid.
The Carnegie building is a little treasure. Why are there no ideas for updating and using it more effectively?
Can we officially call our St. Helena “The Town of Wine & Roses?”
Joan Sandberg Westgate
St. Helena
