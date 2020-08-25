We should call St. Helena ‘Town of Wine & Roses’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is anyone listening? If so, is anyone taking action in accordance with some of the excellent ideas presented in “Letters to the Editor?” May I comment on a few of these good ideas?

1. Tom Faherty rightly listed the many meeting places in St. Helena that already exist. We don’t need another community center as has been studied and suggested. Common sense. No outside consultants needed.

2. Mark Smithers questioned why a new City Hall needs to be a Taj Mahal; why some additions to our library instead of a new and costly library building is sensible; why Vintage Hall works perfectly well for City Council meetings instead of another costly space; why we can annually make sidewalk repairs and replace trees as needed to keep St. Helena looking very appealing. All these suggestions are intelligent and didn’t need outside consultants to consult.

3. Arlene Corsetti reported $200,000 paid by our city in fines on the York Creek issue because of lack of action. She said “not more consultants when we could fix these issues ourselves.”

4. Bill Ryan compellingly described why Anthony Micheli is so superbly qualified to be used and/or hired for his plan for the city hall and library. No more outside consultants.