Well done on testing process

Napa Valley resources - in their finest hour. Look at this perfect program that got me COVID-19 tested Thursday afternoon. From the time I got into the lineup of cars going to the testing site (on Pope - near Starr) it only took one hour and nine minutes for me to do the whole procedure. I'm guessing that there was a continuous line that totaled 200 cars - but it kept moving.

Along the way we received a new supply of face masks and hand sanitizer. The intake team was swift and sure as their got my contact and particulars and the tech team that swabbed my big beak were obviously well-trained.

Let me sing the praises of those who made it happen - starting with the St. Helena Police team and their volunteer squad who kept the line moving while dealing with heavy through traffic in both directions without a hitch.

Next up is the Adventist Health St. Helena team of pros that administered the test. Add Napa Valley College for letting us use their perfect up-valley campus parking lot.

No one should be surprised to see that Central Valley was a major supporter of this project.

"Thanks" doesn't seem like enough - but it is heartfelt and sincere.

Bill Ryan

St. Helena