We've had a strong vision for Adams Street for a long time

The west side has 14-plus park acres that offer: bocce ball courts, skate park, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball field, playground equipment.

The east side has less than six park acres that offer: grass area suitable for soccer, playground equipment.

I would love for Adams Street to remain open space. However, it is literally the only piece of property St. Helena owns that is large enough to effectively address our housing needs, our public amenities need, and our need for a “civic heart” that will help to revitalize and keep our town healthy (look at pages 21 and 24 of the vision, sthelena.civicweb.net/document/16439).

Downtown can remain our restaurant and higher-end retail destination while Adams Street becomes our community center, el Centro. The two will support and benefit from one another. I think city hall would be fine in either location.

We’ve had this vision for over a decade. We haven’t had the political will. Now is the time to find that will and activate the vision to utilize our publicly owned property for truly public serving purposes. The entire town, and our tourists, will be the beneficiary.

Hopeful for the future.