We've had a strong vision for Adams Street for a long time

From the Star "Editorial Roadmap for 2021:" “The success of Measure G forced the City Council’s hand regarding hotel development on Adams Street, but what about a future City Hall on the site?” .... “St. Helena’s Housing Element will be updated this year, and the state is applying more pressure to build housing. How will the city meet those demands … providing the affordable and workforce housing that’s so vital to our community and our economy?” .... “We’ll be looking for meaningful reforms to increase Latino participation in city affairs and make St. Helena a more equitable community.”
How about this. The Adams Street Property Visioning Design Portfolio was completed in May of 2009. On page 20 we read “Provide strong community-oriented uses and programming, e.g., library expansion, community center, history museum. Create active public open spaces, e.g., amphitheater, play areas, gardens. Provide some housing, local-serving retail, and civic uses. Design inviting public, pedestrian access and circulation throughout the site.”
If we’re to be an equitable community, we need to correct the inequity not only in housing availability but also our public amenities. Over 90% of St. Helena’s multi-family, high density and affordable housing is located on the east side of town. Yet 95% of developed park amenities are on the west side.
The west side has 14-plus park acres that offer: bocce ball courts, skate park, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball field, playground equipment.
The east side has less than six park acres that offer: grass area suitable for soccer, playground equipment.
I would love for Adams Street to remain open space. However, it is literally the only piece of property St. Helena owns that is large enough to effectively address our housing needs, our public amenities need, and our need for a “civic heart” that will help to revitalize and keep our town healthy (look at pages 21 and 24 of the vision, sthelena.civicweb.net/document/16439).
Downtown can remain our restaurant and higher-end retail destination while Adams Street becomes our community center, el Centro. The two will support and benefit from one another. I think city hall would be fine in either location.
We’ve had this vision for over a decade. We haven’t had the political will. Now is the time to find that will and activate the vision to utilize our publicly owned property for truly public serving purposes. The entire town, and our tourists, will be the beneficiary.
Hopeful for the future.
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena