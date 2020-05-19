What a caring man is St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

I could go on and on about all the good Geoff has done for our business, our family, and our community. I was very happy when he became our mayor. In my view -- and I know many people feel the same -- he is the best person to represent our city. I have never seen a mayor who cares so much about everyone in this community. He is someone who becomes mayor and doesn't forget to be a person, a friend and someone who shows his support to everyone, at any level, to the best of his ability. I have never seen a mayor standing at the corner of Oak and Adams in the morning when the school kids are crossing to go to school to make sure they are safe. I've never seen a mayor like Geoff Ellsworth -- he is our friend, our mayor and a "true hero,” St. Helena's own hero.