What a caring man is St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

I would like to describe my experience of having the privilege of knowing St. Helena's Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, both personally and as a local business owner. I met Geoff three years ago, as we were just opening CHOKOLATTE Ice Cream Shop. The moment he walked in to introduce himself, we couldn't help but notice his tremendous kindness and good heart. Geoff asked how we were doing as a new business and if there was any way he could be of help. He shared with us how happy he was to see the shop reopen, he was a council member at the time.
We exchanged a few words and I shared with him that we were having trouble with the water rate going up three times right after we just opened for business and how much we were being affected by it. He understood our frustration and said that there were several other businesses that where having the same issue and that he was working on ways to see if the city would consider adjusting the rates for small businesses. At that moment, I knew we were not alone, and I was right.
Being a small business owner just starting out is never too easy and is very frightening at times, but knowing that there are people who really care and who will support you makes a big difference. Geoff continued to come by the shop every time possible to ask how we were doing. He continued fighting to solve the problem with the extremely high water rates for local businesses and he never gave up until it was solved.
I could go on and on about all the good Geoff has done for our business, our family, and our community. I was very happy when he became our mayor. In my view -- and I know many people feel the same -- he is the best person to represent our city. I have never seen a mayor who cares so much about everyone in this community. He is someone who becomes mayor and doesn't forget to be a person, a friend and someone who shows his support to everyone, at any level, to the best of his ability. I have never seen a mayor standing at the corner of Oak and Adams in the morning when the school kids are crossing to go to school to make sure they are safe. I've never seen a mayor like Geoff Ellsworth -- he is our friend, our mayor and a "true hero,” St. Helena's own hero.
Jose Gomez
CHOKOLATTE Ice cream and coffee
St. Helena
