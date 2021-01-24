What caregivers need to know

How do I determine if the caregiver I want to hire has complied with the law and is registered?

To check the status of a caregiver, call the Caregiver Coordinator at 707-259-8789, or go to the Napa County Website, click on the “Permits and Certificates” at the bottom of the home page, and then click on the “Registered Caregiver List” link. To verify that the caregiver is in good standing with the state, go to the CDSS Home Care Aide Registry website and type in the caregiver’s first and last name and PER ID#, which can be found on the Registered Caregiver List.

Where can I go to get more information or help complying with the law?

The Caregiver Coordinator at Napa County Comprehensive Services for Older Adults (CSOA) can help. You can reach the Caregiver Coordinator at 707-259-8789. There is also a lot of information on the County’s website, just go to www.countyofnapa.org/csoa and select Caregiver Registration.